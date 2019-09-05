Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Thailand Create History, Qualify For 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup With Bangladesh

Thailand women created history by qualifying for the World T20 for the first time ever, after defeating Papua New Guinea women by 8 wickets, with 15 balls remaining at Dundee on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Thailand women created history by qualifying for the T20 World Cup for the first time ever, after defeating Papua New Guinea women by 8 wickets, with 15 balls remaining at Dundee on Thursday.

Batting first, Papua New Guinea women only managed to score 67/7 in their 20 overs, with the Thai bowlers dominating proceedings throughout. Only three batsmen, Sibona Jimmy, Kaia Arua and Veru Frank reached double figures, while C Sutthiruang was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4-0-15-2.

In reply, Thailand women took their time to get to the target, but lost only two wickets along the way, those of Naruemol Chaiwai (32 off 40 balls) and Nattakan Chantam (18 off 31 balls), as Koncharoenkai and Boochatham took them through, with 15 balls still remaining.

The win seals Thailand’s participation in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and as far as the other match of the day between Bangladesh and Ireland is concerned, Bangladesh beat Ireland to reach the final of the Women's World T20 qualifiers, thus sealing their spot for the marquee tournament next year.

Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first. Fahima Khatun took three wickets as Bangladesh managed to dismiss Ireland for 85. They had to work to reach the target however and took 18.3 overs to get there for the loss of six wickets.

Bangladesh had beaten hosts Scotland in their previous encounter to confirm their spot in the semi-final. They are the ninth team to qualify for the tournament that will be held from February 21 and March 8 2020.​

(With IANS inputs)

bangladeshICC Womens World T20irelandPapua New Guineaqualifierthailand

