Thailand’s Nattakan Chantam’s Sensational Fielding In The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final Stuns Netizens

In the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the audience witnessed an outstanding fielding effort by Thailand’s Nattakan Chantam. The performance has stunned many and drew widespread appreciation.

Chantam has already created history for being the first player from Thailand to be included in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 and she didn’t disappoint. Chantam’s marvellous effort to save two runs came in the second over of Supernovas’ chase. In the second over bowled by Trailblazers’ Sophie Ecclestone, the very first ball got Supernovas’ Jemimah Rodrigues outside edge and was on her way to the third man boundary.

Chantam sprinted from the short third man position to stop the ball from a boundary. She put in a spectacular dive in the nick of the moment near the third man boundary to save two runs and a certain boundary. With her dive, she managed to stop the ball and flick it back to safety. Chantam landed heavily on her shoulder, but in the process was able to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

Watch Nattakan Chantam’s spectacular dive here:

Chantam’s efforts were applauded by her team and on social media. Netizens have flooded Twitter with reactions and praised her fielding efforts. Many have hailed it is one of the best they have witnessed in a very long time.

One user praised her effort as one of the best boundary saves ever in Women’s T20 cricket.

One of the best boundary save ever in Women's T20 cricket - Nattakan Chantam. pic.twitter.com/szFOj7PplI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2020

Another user commented, “She rules.”

A user compared her superb save to that of Brendan McCullum by posting side by side photo of their efforts.

Then @Bazmccullum, now Nattakan Chantam. The finest boundary saves, putting their shoulders first to avoid touching the boundary cushions by sliding. pic.twitter.com/NoXwYyLVcH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 final, Trailblazers beat defending champions Supernovas by 16 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s team picked their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge title to deny Supernovas their third straight title. Trailblazers scored 118 at the loss of eight wickets on the back of skipper Mandhana’s 68 runs off 49 deliveries. Defending the modest total, Mandhana’s bowlers restricted Harmanpreet Kaur’s team to 107 for seven in 20 overs. The match also witnessed Radha Yadav become the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a Women’s T20 Challenge.