‘Thank God Anderson is Not from Pakistan’: Kamran Akmal Takes Dig at PCB

England registered a historic Test series victory by winning the second game at Multan on Monday. The Three Lions showed tremendous character to clinch an improbable victory and sink Pakistan. Chasing a challenging target of 355 runs, Pakistan choked under pressure. The highly vaunted Pakistani batters did not apply themselves at the crease and were found wanting against the express pace of English bowlers. England’s workhorse James Anderson played a key role in the sensational win. Pakistan had started well in their chase and looked set to chase down the daunting target. The opening duo of Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan were batting well and had stitched together a partnership of 66 runs. However, Anderson struck at the right time and dismissed Rizwan with a peach of a delivery. The veteran pacer then ably supported the likes of Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood as Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure. Anderson’s 2/44 in the fourth innings proved to be invaluable for England. Fans and pundits alike have praised Anderson for his exploits in the series so far. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has also showered praise on the legendary bowler. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal commended Anderson and took a sly dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akmal said, “Thank God Jimmy Anderson is not from Pakistan. He would have been thrown out of the team long ago, citing his age as the reason. The other teams think about their country. However, we do not have such a system. We don’t think about the country but about individuals. Once a player gets old, we think of ways to remove him from the team.”

Akmal also lamented the state of cricket in Pakistan and added, “Everyone is going to talk about Saud Shakeel’s controversial dismissal, but nobody will talk about the performances. Nobody is going to talk about national selectors or the state of Pakistan’s domestic cricket."

Anderson, who has proved to be an ageless wonder, completed 20 years in international cricket on Thursday. In 177 Test matches for England, Anderson has claimed 675 wickets for the Three Lions.

Meanwhile, the third test between England and Pakistan is slated to be played in Karachi between December 17 and 21.

