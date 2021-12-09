Thank You, Captain: RCB Pen Down Heartfelt Post For Virat Kohli After His Stint as India's ODI Skipper Ends

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on late Wednesday evening penned down a heartfelt post for Virat Kohli after his stint as the country’s ODI skipper came to an end. Sharing a snap of the right-handed batter on Twitter in India’s ODI jersey, the Bangalore-based outfit wrote, “Thank you Captain Virat Kohli for leading Team India through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket.”

“Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow," RCB further said.

Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! 🤩Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #ThankYouCaptainKohli pic.twitter.com/BxtmWcklT5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 8, 2021

The post was a huge hit among the followers of the game as they paid tribute to the outgoing Indian captain. At the time of the writing of this story, the post had garnered over 26k likes, and more than 2.9k Retweets.

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday stunned the fans of the game as well as experts by the sudden announcement that Rohit Sharma will replace Kohli as the country’s ODI skipper with immediate effect. Rohit was handed India’s captaincy reigns in the T20Is following the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Prior to the start of the marquee event, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India’s T20 skipper post World Cup.

Rohit’s first assignment as India’s permanent T20I skipper came in last month in from of three-match T20I series against 2021 T20 WC finalists New Zealand. The Mumbaikar started his T20I captaincy in style by blanking New Zealand 3-0.

Statistically, Kohli was India’s most successful skipper in the one-dayers. He led India in 95 games, winning 65 and losing 27 matches. He also guided India to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, where they lost to bitter rival Pakistan, and the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Team India was knocked out from the fifty overs World Cup by New Zealand.

