'Thank You For Being an Inspiration': Cricket Fraternity Reacts as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

Harbhajan Singh on Friday drew curtains on his international career. Having played his last game for India in 2016, the veteran India off-spinner has been associated with international cricket as a commentator and was active in the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan has been of the magnificent player India have ever produced. After making his international debut in 1998, the off-spinner represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets, respectively.

On Friday, the Punjab cricketer took to Twitter and thanked ‘everyone’ who made his 23-year-long cricketing journey memorable.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you,” Harbhajan tweeted.

He also shared the link of a YouTube video in which he could be seen speaking at length about his unforgettable cricketing journey. He also thanked his family members for their support in his entire journey.

As soon as Harbhajan announced his retirement, wishes began to pour in on social media. His former teammates and other people from the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish the legendary Indian bowler.

Here are the reactions:

Following his retirement, Harbhajan is likely to join his last IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a coaching staff. However, the team is yet announce it officially.

