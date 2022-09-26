'Thank You For Everything': Sachin Tendulkar Salutes India Legend Jhulan Goswami

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami as she bid farewell to international cricket drawing curtains on a long and illustrious career. Jhulan had announced that she would retire after the third ODI against England played on Sunday at the historic Lord’s.

Tributes poured in from all around the world for Jhulan who finished her career at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed her two-decade-long international career as “monumental” and said that the ace pacer’s retirement marked the “end of an era.”

The also expressed its gratitude to one of India’s ardent servants of the game and listed Jhulan’s records and accolades in their tweet.

Tendulkar also bid farewell to Goswami shared BCCI’s post. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian Cricket,” Tendulkar wrote in his tweet.

“Many congratulations on a wonderful career” he added.

Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10. https://t.co/Z1v1HfRY8h — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami was instrumental in her last ODI series as she helped India trounce England 3-0 and secure their first-ever clean sweep of England at their home. She took 2/30 from 10 overs in her final international match.

The 39-year-old made her ODI debut in January 2002 against England in Chennai.

Since then, Jhulan has been a mainstay in the Indian line-up, leading the pace attack for just over 20 years. She has represented India in 272 matches across all three formats and has scalped a staggering 355 wickets in total.

It’s also poetic that Goswami finished her international career after an ODI fixture, a format where she has accomplished the most and is among the leading wicket-takers in world cricket. Out of her 355 scalps, 255 have been secured in the ODIs alone.

Goswami has represented India in two ICC World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017. Her glorious delivery to dismiss Australia captain Meg Lanning in the 2017 World Cup semi-final to secure a place in the summit clash.

He announcement came just months after another India legend, Mithali Raj, retired from international cricket which clearly marks the end of an era for Indian cricket.

