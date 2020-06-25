Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 June, 2020

1ST INN

Zurich Nomads CC *

97/4 (8.3)

Zurich Nomads CC
v/s
Cossonay CC
Cossonay CC

Zurich Nomads CC elected to bat

'Thank You Team 83, Deeply Indebted' - Cricket Fraternity Remembers India's 1983 WC Win

On this day 37 years ago, Kapil Dev's Team India created history by beating a strong West Indies team in the final at Lord's

June 25, 2020
'Thank You Team 83, Deeply Indebted' - Cricket Fraternity Remembers India's 1983 WC Win

On this day 37 years ago, Kapil Dev's Team India created history by beating a strong West Indies team in the final at Lord's to clinch the World Cup 1983. 37 years on, India has managed to repeat the feat only once - in 2011.

Cricketers joined fans in celebrating the rare win which changed the fate of cricket in India.

Some tweets:

India had made only 183 runs in the final, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring with 38. However, they bowled West Indies out for 140, sealing a 43-run win. Mohinder Amarnath, who bagged 3 wickets and scored 26, was the Man of the Match.

