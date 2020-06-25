'Thank You Team 83, Deeply Indebted' - Cricket Fraternity Remembers India's 1983 WC Win

On this day 37 years ago, Kapil Dev's Team India created history by beating a strong West Indies team in the final at Lord's to clinch the World Cup 1983. 37 years on, India has managed to repeat the feat only once - in 2011.
Cricketers joined fans in celebrating the rare win which changed the fate of cricket in India.
Some tweets:
#ThisDayThatYear On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we became – World Champions and changed the face of #Cricket in #India once and for all. @therealkapildev @ICC @cricketworldcup 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ixh9Lkauqm— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020
What a day that was. A dream come true. Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din. 25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time.@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @BCCI @sardesairajdeep Photo 25 years later at Lords pic.twitter.com/ibMsRUdPrf — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2020
Class of 83 . 37 years and still counting !! 25th june 1983 .@therealkapildev @KirtiAzaad @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/u7ChMHVuS4 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) June 25, 2020
37 years today since the historic day at Lords when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired a whole generation. Thank you Team 83. pic.twitter.com/mjCKBmHpGk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2020
Today 37 years ago, changed the cricketing landscape in India. Thank you @therealkapildev and team for making the game a career for many of us today. Deeply indebted🙏🙏🙏 — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 25, 2020
One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket This win inspired India's future generations to dream big! 37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/ZkQcej6wUD — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 25, 2020
June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG pic.twitter.com/hoyEobpuwL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2020
An image can speak a thousand words, ye to suna hai but never thought an image could change billlions of lives. The day world cricket changed forever for the good! Thank you @therealkapildev paji and team🏏#WorldCup1983 pic.twitter.com/eMw9bM96lS — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) June 25, 2020
India had made only 183 runs in the final, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring with 38. However, they bowled West Indies out for 140, sealing a 43-run win. Mohinder Amarnath, who bagged 3 wickets and scored 26, was the Man of the Match.
