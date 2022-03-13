'Thanks a Ton for the Roaring': CSK Thank Fans in Surat for Showing Love on the Team - WATCH

After the completion of their training camp in Surat, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will shift their base to Mumbai for the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament starts on March 26 with MS Dhoni & Co squaring off against last season’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile the franchise took its official Instagram handle to thank the fans for showering love on the team during its stay in Surat. A video was shared on the handle that shows fans gathering in large numbers around the team bus.

“#Yellove Carnival everywhere we go! Thanks a ton for the roaring , Surat!”: the caption of the video read.

The camp was attended by the likes of captain MS Dhoni, batter Robin Uthappa and the other uncapped players. All rounders DJ Bravo and Chris Jordan have arrived in India and will be joining the camp soon.

The defending champions are placed in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be playing a total of 14 games in the league stage.

Here is CSK’s full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

MATCH DAY MATCH NO. DAY DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 1 1 Sat 26-Mar-22 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 6 7 Thu 31-03-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 9 11 Sun 03-04-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Brabourne - CCI 15 17 Sat 09-04-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 18 22 Tue 12-04-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 23 29 Sun 17-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 27 33 Thu 21-04-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 31 38 Mon 25-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium 37 46 Sun 01-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 40 49 Wed 04-05-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 44 55 Sun 08-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 48 59 Thu 12-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 51 62 Sun 15-05-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 56 68 Fri 20-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI

