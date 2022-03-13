'Thanks a Ton for the Roaring': CSK Thank Fans in Surat for Showing Love on the Team - WATCH

After the completion of their training camp in Surat, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will shift their base to Mumbai for the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament starts on March 26 with MS Dhoni & Co squaring off against last season’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
Meanwhile the franchise took its official Instagram handle to thank the fans for showering love on the team during its stay in Surat. A video was shared on the handle that shows fans gathering in large numbers around the team bus.
“#Yellove Carnival everywhere we go! Thanks a ton for the roaring , Surat!”: the caption of the video read.
The camp was attended by the likes of captain MS Dhoni, batter Robin Uthappa and the other uncapped players. All rounders DJ Bravo and Chris Jordan have arrived in India and will be joining the camp soon.
The defending champions are placed in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be playing a total of 14 games in the league stage.
Here is CSK’s full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:
|MATCH DAY
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|PM/AM
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|1
|1
|Sat
|26-Mar-22
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium
|6
|7
|Thu
|31-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|9
|11
|Sun
|03-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|15
|17
|Sat
|09-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|18
|22
|Tue
|12-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|23
|29
|Sun
|17-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|27
|33
|Thu
|21-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|31
|38
|Mon
|25-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
|37
|46
|Sun
|01-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|40
|49
|Wed
|04-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|44
|55
|Sun
|08-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|48
|59
|Thu
|12-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|51
|62
|Sun
|15-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
|56
|68
|Fri
|20-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
