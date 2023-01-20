'Thanks Future'-Rohit Sharma's Old 2020 Tweet Lauding Shubman Gill Goes Viral

India captain Rohit Sharma is a very good cricketer, but no one knew he can be an extremely good fortune teller as well. His old tweet has resurfaced on the internet and it has gone viral since it involved the latest ODI double-centurion Shubman Gill who slammed 208 runs in the first ODI match against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Now, a tweet dating back to 2020, has resurfaced on the internet where Gill had congratulated Sharma on his 33rd birthday. On the other hand, Rohit played a perfect fortune teller as he replied back to the tweet saying: “Thanks future.” Back in 2020, Gill had just made his debut against New Zealand, the youngster was a virtual nobody. But it seems, Rohit knew that the boy from Punjab can be a future star for India in the coming decade.

Although, it’s hard to ascertain what Rohit meant but it seems he was just letting Gill know that he has a bright future ahead of him. As of now, Gill is considered the Prince of Indian cricket and the heir apparent to Virat Kohli who remained the icon of Indian cricket for the last ten years.

Who knows, may be Gill would become the future India captain. If it happens then Rohit’s tweet will make perfect sense.

After the stunning knock, Rohit was all praise for Gill. Rohit appreciated Gill for batting the same manner despite many wickets falling from the other. The Indian skipper also pointed out that the second best score in the innings was 34 showing valuable Gill’s 208 was.

“The way you constructed your innings was superb to watch because on the other side we were losing wickets at regular intervals. It is not easy for a set batsman to continue batting in a similar fashion with wickets falling on the other end," Rohit said to Gill in a video posted by BCCI. “Our next best score is 34 after your 208, and that tells you a lot how well you batted," he added.

With this knock, he also became the fastest from India to achieve 1,000 ODI runs. Gill is the youngest player to achieve the feat in ODI cricket history.

