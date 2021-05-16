CRICKETNEXT

'Thanks Jay Shah For Your Kind Words' - Former India Women Head Coach Thanks BCCI Secretary

Former India women coach WV Raman has thanked BCCI secretary on twitter.

Former India women cricket team head coach WV Raman thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday even as the controversy around him being replaced continues to brew. Raman has alleged of a smear campaign against him a day after Ramesh Powar was appointed in his place by the Cricket Advisory Committee following a selection process.

Raman shot a letter addressed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in which he wrote that it will be “extremely disconcerting” if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than “my incompetency as a coach”.

“I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic,” Raman wrote. “Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now.”

“What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.”

However, he has now commended ‘kind words’ from Shah without going into the details. “Thanks @JayShah for your kind words in your communication to me.. Much appreciated.. @BCCI,” he wrote.

Raman didn’t name anyone in particular in his mail which was also sent to National Cricket Academy director Rahul Dravid. However, he did made it all but clear that the star culture prevalent in the India women cricket team is harmful.

“In a coaching career spanning 20 years, I have always created a culture in which the team always comes first and insisted on no individual overriding either the game or the team,” he wrote.

He said, “paying heed to only one individual’s views while disregarding everyone else’s over a long period of time has resulted in gaping holes in the process and the system.”

He called for the ‘more accomplished’ legends of the game to come forward and salvage women’s cricket and said he’s open to sharing his ideas if approached.

