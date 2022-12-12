'Thanks to Our Staff, Selectors for Backing her Whenever She Wasn't Scoring': Harmanpreet on Richa Ghosh

Indian women’s team made a roaring comeback in the 2nd T20I against Australia on Sunday, clinching the thriller in a Super Over. Chasing a challenging 188-run target, Smriti Mandhana scored a magnificent 49-ball 79 but it was young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh whose quick-fire cameo helped India cross the finish line.

Richa was one of the key contributors to the win, making 26 not from just 13 deliveries to help India level with Australia’s score of 187. If that wasn’t enough, she came out in the Super Over and set the tone for India making 20/1 in their six balls with a humongous six on the first ball, before getting out on the very next delivery.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was full of praise for Richa and revealed she was backing the youngster to come good despite her lean patch at one point.

“I was always backing her, even when she wasn’t getting runs. During her early days, she was struggling a bit but I was always backing her. I’d like to thank our staff and selectors for backing her whenever she was not scoring runs. In this match, she showcased her power-hitting, which we have seen in domestic also,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

The teams now move to Brabourne Stadium for the rest of three matches in the five-game series and Harmanpreet is aware of the areas India have to improve on.

“Fielding is something we need to keep working at, we gave too many runs in this match. The bowling was better today, because this wicket was too easy to bat on, with nothing for the bowlers. Fielding is the only thing we need to improve from the game. We just want to keep working on that,” she added.

