ThankYouKohli Trends as RCB, Virat Kohli Get Trolled After Six-wicket Loss to SRH in IPL 2020 Eliminator

Yet another year of IPL, and yet again a disappointment for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as Virat Kohli's RCB crash out of IPL 2020 without a sniff at the IPL title. What's more hurting this season for RCB will be the fact that they started well with seven wins of their first ten games, but lost their last five that saw them from being strong contenders to finish in top two, to just scraping through to playoffs, finishing fourth and eventually losing the Eliminator in a facile manner. This was their fifth straight loss and with the famed batting line-up managing a score beyond 150 only once in those matches.

While Kohli and RCB fans thanked the team and the skipper for their effort, but critics and social media warriors who never miss out on any opportunity to throw dirt at anybody, were at it and started to trend #ThankyouKohli, mocking the Indian skipper and his team. For the record, Kohli opened the innings in the Eliminator but was caught behind down the leg for 6 and while most critics and trollers targetted Kohli's lack of runs in key games, the fact of the matter is, Kohli, despite having an average run with the bat this season ends IPL 2020 as the second-highest run-getter of RCB only behind Devdutt Padkikkal with 466 runs in 15 matches at 42.36 and a strike-rate of 121.35.

#ThankYouKohli Trends as RCB, Virat Kohli Get Trolled After Six-wicket Loss to SRH

Here's what social media came up with #ThankYouKohli and #EeSalaCupNamde (another one of RCB's infamous hashtag that has become the favorites of memers and trollers):

Hello Dada Keshrick Williams ko bula do....runs banane hai. #ThankyouKohli pic.twitter.com/J0alx7IbIL — Amit (@BeingChandler_) November 6, 2020

What for? Experimental in crucial match to disturb team batting order to lose out? Big match players are known for maintaining batting orders in crucial match than experimental though appreciate his attempt to lead from front only to see faltered in 2nd over? #ThankyouKohli — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) November 7, 2020

I am always with you man Haar or jeet khel ka ek hissa hai humne bahut accha fought kiya but Jeet nahi sake ,koi baat nahi #ThankyouKohli pic.twitter.com/Le8QTCbwGb — Gaurav Choudhary (@GauravC48725923) November 6, 2020

When you already know that you can never progress to the finals... #EeSalaCupNamde pic.twitter.com/SScMlKZLmI — Anish Upadhyay (@awalkngwanderer) November 7, 2020

1. Me seeing fate to my #EeSalaCupNamde slogan in 2008 2. Me seeing fate to my #EeSalaCupNamde slogan in 2020 pic.twitter.com/DqACLqLEMu — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) November 6, 2020

