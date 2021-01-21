ThankYouMalinga Trends as Lasith Malinga Retires from Franchise Cricket

Lasith Malinga had been with the Mumbai Indians since 2008, playing a major role in its victories in the various IPL editions over the years.

Cricket fans are going to miss Lasith Malinga in the Indian Premier League as the veteran speedster has taken retirement from franchise cricket. Malinga’s decision was revealed by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan pacer was not retained in the Mumbai Indians squad after he informed them of his unavailability earlier this month. Malinga had been with the Mumbai Indians since 2008, playing a major role in its victories in the various IPL editions over the years.

“After discussing with family, I think now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket,” said Malinga in a statement. He said that the pandemic and the travel restrictions would make it difficult for him to participate fully in franchise cricket and hence it was best for him to retire at this point.

Thanking Mumbai Indians for being supportive all these years on and off the field, Malinga said that he had a discussion with Mumbai Indians management ahead of the IPL auctions.

Following the announcement, Twitter was abuzz with emotional posts by his fans who expressed their gratitude for his service to the game. #ThankYouMalinga became one of the leading trends of the day on the microblogging platform.

Some fans called it the end of an era, while others recalled some of his finest moments in the cricket field playing for Mumbai Indians.

Highest wicket taker of IPL. Thank you Malinga for your contribution. Your last ball in IPL fetch a trophy for @mipaltan #ThankyouMalinga pic.twitter.com/J0MWaWJZ5D — Sajal Jain (@Sajal_JainSJ) January 21, 2021

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav took to Twitter to share his fond memories saying he “remembers heading to Wankhede on match days and how Marine Drive used to be full of fans wearing those blue wigs”.

I remember heading to Wankhede on match days. Marine drive used to be full of fans wearing those blue wigs. For a player from Sri Lanka to find a special place in Mumbai’s heart... you were simply incredible Lasith Malinga. Legend retires! #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/tppAZxRkPA — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 20, 2021

Calling him one of the best overseas players and one of the greatest IPL players, one user thanked Malinga for his unmatchable contribution to the Mumbai Indians.

One of the best overseas player ! One of the greatest IPL player! A legend Red heart Thank you for everything Mali We love u Heart exclamation Specially thank you for 2019 IPL .#ThankYouMalinga your contribution for team was unmatchable. Goat @mipaltan — vaibhav Jain (@vaibhav27908564) January 21, 2021

Death overs will not be the same anymore, said one user.

I will miss him so much. Missed him in IPL 2020 too. Death over won't be same anymore, the belive that Malinga is there for saving us ugh will miss you. #ThankYouMalinga for everything 2019 ipl will remain forever special ♥️ https://t.co/mNgzfepk4X — (@Neha_S23) January 21, 2021

Here are some of the best comments for Malinga on Twitter:

You gave us 170 moments to celebrate. But the most memorable ones came on the final ball of the match. You smiled, you bowled, you won and for that we say #ThankYouMalinga — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021

Those Curly hair & Yorkers Your smile, Bowling style,Kissing to ball Addicted since childhood was very happy to see u in #MI But now Retired Miss everything but Thanks for Everything♥️#Malinga @mipaltan signing off as a Legend#ThankYouMalinga #mali #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Hxt2c3HMYY — Asif Ali (@DargaAsif45) January 21, 2021

The Final Over... The Final Ball and The Final Celebration will never be forgotten in the history of IPL We will Miss you Legend MalingaG.O.A.T. #ThankyouMalinga pic.twitter.com/HR7I9ZcYCV — Team India Fan (@Harshva62535731) January 21, 2021

#ThankYouMalinga Thank you G.O.A.T of modern cricket and ipl. You'll be always there as leader of the pace attack of overall IPL team. — Raja Rahul (@K_I_N_G_Rahul) January 21, 2021

Malinga remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL’s history with 170 scalps to his credit in 122 matches.