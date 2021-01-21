CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » #ThankYouMalinga Trends as Lasith Malinga Retires from Franchise Cricket

#ThankYouMalinga Trends as Lasith Malinga Retires from Franchise Cricket

Lasith Malinga had been with the Mumbai Indians since 2008, playing a major role in its victories in the various IPL editions over the years.

#ThankYouMalinga Trends as Lasith Malinga Retires from Franchise Cricket

Cricket fans are going to miss Lasith Malinga in the Indian Premier League as the veteran speedster has taken retirement from franchise cricket. Malinga’s decision was revealed by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan pacer was not retained in the Mumbai Indians squad after he informed them of his unavailability earlier this month. Malinga had been with the Mumbai Indians since 2008, playing a major role in its victories in the various IPL editions over the years.

“After discussing with family, I think now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket,” said Malinga in a statement. He said that the pandemic and the travel restrictions would make it difficult for him to participate fully in franchise cricket and hence it was best for him to retire at this point.

Thanking Mumbai Indians for being supportive all these years on and off the field, Malinga said that he had a discussion with Mumbai Indians management ahead of the IPL auctions.

Following the announcement, Twitter was abuzz with emotional posts by his fans who expressed their gratitude for his service to the game. #ThankYouMalinga became one of the leading trends of the day on the microblogging platform.

Some fans called it the end of an era, while others recalled some of his finest moments in the cricket field playing for Mumbai Indians.

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav took to Twitter to share his fond memories saying he “remembers heading to Wankhede on match days and how Marine Drive used to be full of fans wearing those blue wigs”.

Calling him one of the best overseas players and one of the greatest IPL players, one user thanked Malinga for his unmatchable contribution to the Mumbai Indians.

Death overs will not be the same anymore, said one user.

Here are some of the best comments for Malinga on Twitter:

Malinga remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL’s history with 170 scalps to his credit in 122 matches.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches