ThankYouMalinga Trends as Lasith Malinga Retires from Franchise Cricket

- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
#ThankYouMalinga Trends as Lasith Malinga Retires from Franchise Cricket
Lasith Malinga had been with the Mumbai Indians since 2008, playing a major role in its victories in the various IPL editions over the years.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 5:10 PM IST
Cricket fans are going to miss Lasith Malinga in the Indian Premier League as the veteran speedster has taken retirement from franchise cricket. Malinga’s decision was revealed by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan pacer was not retained in the Mumbai Indians squad after he informed them of his unavailability earlier this month. Malinga had been with the Mumbai Indians since 2008, playing a major role in its victories in the various IPL editions over the years.
“After discussing with family, I think now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket,” said Malinga in a statement. He said that the pandemic and the travel restrictions would make it difficult for him to participate fully in franchise cricket and hence it was best for him to retire at this point.
Thanking Mumbai Indians for being supportive all these years on and off the field, Malinga said that he had a discussion with Mumbai Indians management ahead of the IPL auctions.
Following the announcement, Twitter was abuzz with emotional posts by his fans who expressed their gratitude for his service to the game. #ThankYouMalinga became one of the leading trends of the day on the microblogging platform.
Some fans called it the end of an era, while others recalled some of his finest moments in the cricket field playing for Mumbai Indians.
A CHAMPION retires. An End of An Era. #ThankyouMalinga pic.twitter.com/Wtrauxykcr
— YogeSH #MI (@Yogeshw27441922) January 21, 2021
Highest wicket taker of IPL. Thank you Malinga for your contribution. Your last ball in IPL fetch a trophy for @mipaltan #ThankyouMalinga pic.twitter.com/J0MWaWJZ5D
— Sajal Jain (@Sajal_JainSJ) January 21, 2021
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav took to Twitter to share his fond memories saying he “remembers heading to Wankhede on match days and how Marine Drive used to be full of fans wearing those blue wigs”.
I remember heading to Wankhede on match days. Marine drive used to be full of fans wearing those blue wigs. For a player from Sri Lanka to find a special place in Mumbai’s heart... you were simply incredible Lasith Malinga. Legend retires! #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/tppAZxRkPA
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 20, 2021
Calling him one of the best overseas players and one of the greatest IPL players, one user thanked Malinga for his unmatchable contribution to the Mumbai Indians.
One of the best overseas player !
One of the greatest IPL player!
A legend Red heart
Thank you for everything Mali
We love u Heart exclamation
Specially thank you for 2019 IPL .#ThankYouMalinga your contribution for team was unmatchable. Goat @mipaltan
— vaibhav Jain (@vaibhav27908564) January 21, 2021
Death overs will not be the same anymore, said one user.
I will miss him so much. Missed him in IPL 2020 too. Death over won't be same anymore, the belive that Malinga is there for saving us ugh will miss you. #ThankYouMalinga for everything 2019 ipl will remain forever special ♥️ https://t.co/mNgzfepk4X
— (@Neha_S23) January 21, 2021
Here are some of the best comments for Malinga on Twitter:
You gave us 170 moments to celebrate. But the most memorable ones came on the final ball of the match. You smiled, you bowled, you won and for that we say #ThankYouMalinga
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021
Those Curly hair & Yorkers
Your smile, Bowling style,Kissing to ball
Addicted since childhood was very happy to see u in #MI But now Retired Miss everything but
Thanks for Everything♥️#Malinga @mipaltan signing off as a Legend#ThankYouMalinga #mali #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Hxt2c3HMYY
— Asif Ali (@DargaAsif45) January 21, 2021
The Final Over... The Final Ball and The Final Celebration will never be forgotten in the history of IPL
We will Miss you Legend MalingaG.O.A.T. #ThankyouMalinga pic.twitter.com/HR7I9ZcYCV
— Team India Fan (@Harshva62535731) January 21, 2021
Thank you G.O.A.T of modern cricket and ipl. You'll be always there as leader of the pace attack of overall IPL team.
— Raja Rahul (@K_I_N_G_Rahul) January 21, 2021
Malinga remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL’s history with 170 scalps to his credit in 122 matches.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking