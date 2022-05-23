'That at Times Derailed us': Mayank Agarwal Explains What Went Wrong with PBKS in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets in their last league-stage game on Sunday to finish 5th on the table in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Mayank Agarwal-led side began their campaign pretty well, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter. However, the unit couldn’t remain consistent in the tournament and were knocked out when RCB had defeated Gujarat Titans last week.

It was a dead rubber as both teams were out of the playoff race. However, Punjab showcased a spirited performance and left for home with a remarkable win in the pocket. After restricting Sunrisers for a paltry 157 for 8, brilliant knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (39) and Liam Livingstone (49*) took PBKS home with 29 balls to spare.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The win in their last league game after being out of running for the playoffs was something that Punjab were happy with after their inability to string consecutive wins in the tournament.

Mayank, who suffered a blow in the ribs by an Umran Malik bouncer, had a smile on his face after the delightful victory. Speaking the post-match presentation, the Punjab skipper highlighted the positives of the game, adding that if they continue to play that kind of game next season, the team can do well.

“There are a lot of positives for us. The way Livingstone batted, Dhawan played well. Bairstow since the time he started to open. If we go out there and play the kind of cricket we play, we can do well in the next season.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone Star as PBKS Beat SRH by 5 Wickets to Finish Season on High

“We couldn’t stitch two back-to-back wins. We lost wickets in a cluster, and that at times derailed us. We have played an aggressive brand of cricket overall. We are going to sit and discuss now after the IPL. We were here to get two points and we were here to enjoy ourselves,” Mayank said.

Speaking about the condition of his ribs, he said, “It’s going to be sore, probably going for an X-ray now.”

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here