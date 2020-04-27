That I Broke Into Indian Team Through IPL is a Myth: Bumrah
Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said common belief that he burst onto the scene from the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a "myth", stressing on his domestic performances as being the key reason for his promotion to the top level and why budding cricketers today need to respect that.
