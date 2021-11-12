'That is Again Nice Bhelpuri and Masala'-Ravi Shastri Slams Media for Creating Rift With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Outgoing India coach Ravi Shastri has said that his relationship with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is better than ever and media has played a huge role in projecting the relationship between the two legendary Indian cricketers as tumultuous. Speaking to Republic, Shastri said: “He (Sourav Ganguly) is my buddy. That is again nice Bhelpuri and Masala for the media. I have said that time and time again. Yes, he has his views. At times, there might be a clash. But listen I have known Sourav from a very young age.” Shastri and Ganguly’s relationship came to the fore when the former claimed that he wasn’t present in the coach selection interview where Anil Kumble pipped him for the top job. Shastri had said that it was ‘disrespectful’ on now BCCI President’s part.

Kumble beat Shastri for the job as the Cricket Advisory Committee(CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman chose the legendary off spinner after months long selection process.

“The reason I said it was because there was a meeting in Calcutta and I was on a Zoom call from outside. And the committee was Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly. So when my interview came up, Ganguly was missing. He was not in that interview. That’s the reason why I thought it was disrespectful and I have every right to say it,” asserted Shastri.

“I am a guy who can let things go very easily. I am not the kind of guy who keeps anything inside and waits for the day when I can jump on that person or something,” he added.

Shastri also spoke to India Today where he spoke about India’s performance in recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, adding that the team had enough silverware. “But let me tell you something, that is silverware. We have enough silverware. If I have too much of it, it’s a problem polishing it after a few years when I get a little older. But for me, steel is more important and what we have done with this team is (to) infuse steel. You can ask anyone around the world, actually which is the best team. They will say it is the Indian cricket team across formats," he said.

