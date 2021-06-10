'That is One Area Where Sri Lanka & Pakistan Are Slightly Lagging Behind India'

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq is known to speak his mind, more so on the current situation of Pakistan cricket. Once again, he has thrown light on what separates India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“Until 2010, there was intense competition among these three teams. But over the last 10-12 years, India has improved its game immensely and has certainly gone ahead of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The credit goes to the IPL for sure, but I must admit that India has focused a lot on its first-class cricket structure and that has played a huge role in its development," Inzamam told the Hindu.

“The associations have got money and the players have got world-class facilities - in terms of training. India is reaping benefits of its robust domestic structure, whereas Pakistan and Sri Lanka have not been able to develop their first-class cricket that much.

He went on to cite an example of robust domestic structure. He explained how earlier the youngsters used to struggle abroad, especially in Australia. But the Indian youngsters have proved otherwise.

“Earlier, touring sides struggled against the Australian team despite having top cricketers in their ranks. It was nearly impossible to beat Australia at home, but a bunch of youngsters from India actually did an incredible job by defeating the Aussies in their backyard. And that’s why, your first-class structure needs to be top notch - because it prepares you well. That is one area where Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly lagging behind."

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in England and will be playing the WTC final against New Zealand, and a Test series against England. On the other hand, a ‘B’ team will participate in a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, for which the squad is yet to be announced. It is believed that Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side, while Rahul Dravid will be the coach.

