'That is One of Reasons Why he Hasn't Been Featuring in Indian Team' - Sunil Gavaskar Slams Inconsistent Sanju Samson

It is the same old script for young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, as in IPL 2021 again the player fizzles away after a spectacular start. The newly-appointed skipper of Rajasthan Royals, Samson started his campaign in the 14th edition of the league with a blistering century against Punjab Kings.

Samson scored a stunning 119 runs off just 63 deliveries including 12 boundaries and seven sixes against PBKS. Though RR lost the nail-biter by four runs, the skipper was widely praised for his heroics with the willow. However, after the first match, Samson’s form has witnessed a complete downfall as in the next three games he has lost his wicket at 4,1 and 21, respectively.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar seemed unimpressed with Samson’s conduct as he held his inconsistency responsible for his exclusion from the Indian side. Samson last featured for the Men in Blue in a T20I game against Australia in December 2020, but the keeper has now been replaced by Rishabh Pant.

While speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said a captain is required to stand up and deliver. While Samson did it in the first game, he has not been consistent ever since. “That is one of the reasons why he has not been featuring in the Indian team is that he scores runs in one game and then he looks to do it and carry on as if he’s batting in the next game from the same game, and that’s how he keeps getting out,” Gavaskar said.

Further in the interaction, Gavaskar also opined on the failure of RR in IPL 2021 saying that the captain needs to score runs and should lead by example. The former Indian skipper believes that though the Royals have finishers like David Miller and Chris Morris in the lower order, it is the responsibility of the top-order to score runs and set the platform for the coming batsmen to play their natural game.

Thus far, Rajasthan Royals’ top-order has failed to live up to its reputation and the team have experienced a torrid run in IPL 2021. They are placed at the last position in the points table with just one victory from four games.

