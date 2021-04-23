- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
'That is One of Reasons Why he Hasn't Been Featuring in Indian Team' - Sunil Gavaskar Slams Inconsistent Sanju Samson
Samson last featured for the Men in Blue in a T20I game against Australia in December 2020, but the keeper has now been replaced by Rishabh Pant.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
It is the same old script for young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, as in IPL 2021 again the player fizzles away after a spectacular start. The newly-appointed skipper of Rajasthan Royals, Samson started his campaign in the 14th edition of the league with a blistering century against Punjab Kings.
Samson scored a stunning 119 runs off just 63 deliveries including 12 boundaries and seven sixes against PBKS. Though RR lost the nail-biter by four runs, the skipper was widely praised for his heroics with the willow. However, after the first match, Samson’s form has witnessed a complete downfall as in the next three games he has lost his wicket at 4,1 and 21, respectively.
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar seemed unimpressed with Samson’s conduct as he held his inconsistency responsible for his exclusion from the Indian side. Samson last featured for the Men in Blue in a T20I game against Australia in December 2020, but the keeper has now been replaced by Rishabh Pant.
While speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said a captain is required to stand up and deliver. While Samson did it in the first game, he has not been consistent ever since. “That is one of the reasons why he has not been featuring in the Indian team is that he scores runs in one game and then he looks to do it and carry on as if he’s batting in the next game from the same game, and that’s how he keeps getting out,” Gavaskar said.
Further in the interaction, Gavaskar also opined on the failure of RR in IPL 2021 saying that the captain needs to score runs and should lead by example. The former Indian skipper believes that though the Royals have finishers like David Miller and Chris Morris in the lower order, it is the responsibility of the top-order to score runs and set the platform for the coming batsmen to play their natural game.
Thus far, Rajasthan Royals’ top-order has failed to live up to its reputation and the team have experienced a torrid run in IPL 2021. They are placed at the last position in the points table with just one victory from four games.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule