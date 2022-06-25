'That is Something I Failed at...': Jagadeesan Issues Apology for his Obscene Gesture After Getting Mankaded

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 opener between Chennai Super Gillies (CSG) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) hogged the limelight for an unpleasant incident that involved batsman Narayan Jagadeesan. The CSG wicketkeeper-batter was run out for backing up too far ahead at the non-strikers’ by NRK’s Baba Aparajith. The dismissal resulted in a heated exchange between the two players and the former was also spotted making obscene middle-finger gestures on his way back to the dugout.

Jagadeesan went off to a solid start with the bat in hand but the sudden dismissal didn’t go with him. Frustrated over the way he lost his wicket, the batter made obscene middle-finger gestures, seemingly towards the NRK players while walking towards the dugout.

On Saturday, Jagadeesan issued an apology for his ‘inexcusable’ actions through a social media post.

“My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday’s match. Cricket has always been what I live for – and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted,” wrote Jagadeesan on Twitter.

“Passion is always key in any sport – but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done, I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan,” he added.

Jagadeesan scored a 15-ball 25 before getting dismissed by Aparajith. Nellai Royal Kings posted 184/4, riding on Sanjay Yadav’s stunning 47-ball 87 and Laxmesha Suryaprakash’s 62 off 50 deliveries.

In reply, skipper Kaushik Gandhi ad Jagadeesan stitched a 35-run stand for the opening wicket. The game took an interesting turn when CSG needed five off the final delivery and S Harish Kumar smashed a boundary, forcing a Super Over. Ultimately, it was the Royal Kings registered a stunning victory by chasing a 10-run target with one delivery in hand.

