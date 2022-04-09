'That Side Now is Feeling the Heat': Ravi Shastri Picks 2 Teams With Weak Bowling Attack in IPL 2022

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has gotten bigger with the inclusion of two new teams, the race of claiming the top spot on the points table has already begun. The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have captured the top half, big guns like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reeling at the bottom of the table with no victories yet.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has analysed the performances of all 10 teams based on the first 16 games and observed that Mumbai and Delhi Capitals have the least effective bowling unit. Talking about the five-time champions, he feels that the absence of Trent Boult, and the Pandya brothers has weakened MI’s attack.

“Two teams that have a weakened bowling department would be Mumbai and Delhi. I wouldn’t say Gujarat aren’t a strong team. They have enough good players there. But if you look at what Mumbai were or Delhi were, hence the comparison,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

“Delhi had Rabada and Nortje. Mumbai had Krunal and Hardik, add Boult there and Bumrah is twice the bowler then, it’s a double-edged sword then. That side now is feeling the heat because it lacks that firepower to push and Delhi are feeling it to an extent now,” he said.

Shastri further highlighted the struggle of defending champions CSK and said the top-order has been silent, especially, the ‘exuberance’ of Ruturaj Gaikwad is missing in this season.

“Even Chennai to an extent. They had too much experience, by 12 months or 8 months down the line you need some youth. You need some exuberance of youth there. What kept that experience going last year was the flair of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, who had a brilliant season, was consistent and took a lot of pressure off the seniors,” he explained.

