‘That Time of the Night’: David Warner Enjoys Some Alone Time With Wife Candice Warner

Decorated opening batsman David Warner is enjoying the time of his life. Warner is spending some quality time with his wife Candice Warner and three children Indi Rae, Ivy Mae, and Isla Rose. The left-hander doesn’t have any cricket scheduled for quite some time now and is thus making proper use of his spare time by indulging in fun activities with his family.

On Friday, July 02, Warned shared a heart-melting selfie with his wife Candice on his official Instagram handle. In the selfie, both Warner and Candice are smiling while looking at the camera. The adorable snap also showcases the power couple enjoying some fine wine from Leeuwin Estate Winery.

The cricketer posted the picture while tagging his wife with the caption, “That time of the night with my wifey Candice Warner. So much love.”

Warner has been given a much-needed rest by Cricket Australia (CA) from the gentlemen’s game. The opening batsman alongside the Australia seamer Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia’s limited-overs tour to West Indies. The tour comprises five T20 Internationals followed by three One Day International. It will kick-start from July 10 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Being on a sabbatical from the game, the cricketer has a lot of spare time at his disposal. He is utilizing the time well and Warner’s Instagram pictures are proof of the same. Recently, the batter has been posting a lot of beautiful pictures with his three daughters or while enjoying his favorite activities like playing golf.

One snap posted by Warner that caught the attention of many was a selfie with his youngest daughter Isla. In the picture, the Australian Star is smiling while looking towards the camera while his younger one is busy gazing at the surroundings. The caption of the post read, “Hard to get a selfie with this one.”

