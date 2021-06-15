'That Will Happen in the WTC Finals' - When Trent Boult Hit Rohit Sharma in MI Nets and Sledged Him

Former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond revealed banter between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult during the IPL 2021. Rohit is the Mumbai Indians captain while Boult is one of their lead pacers.

Speaking at a press conference organised by Star Sports ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Bond shared details of Boult sledging Rohit at the nets.

“What I do know is that even during the IPL season Trent Boult was running in swinging the ball, hitting him on the head, and telling him ‘that’s what is going to happen in the World Test Championship finals’. What was going on there was just brilliant. They were aware that they were going to come up against each other.

“I love Rohit Sharma as a player, I see him almost in a Matthew Hayden type role, as he did against England in the series, it was very difficult wicket, and poses himself like he could come out and score very quickly. He’s that sort of player, very dynamic in difficult conditions, like a Rishabh Pant can take the game away from a team at a very good hour, even with New Zealand bowling with the new ball."

Bond said the Boult-Rohit battle will set up the big game.

“Being at the top of the order when the balls hard, there are some areas in his game that New Zealand can look to exploit. But what he does do is, he scores fast and if you can score fast and put runs on the board, that instantly puts pressure on a bowling attack that there’s nothing worse as a bowler going for runs. So, I can’t wait for that battle, the Boult-Sharma battle with all the banter that’s been going on, and I’m expecting to see few smiles between the boys as well which will be good fun to watch."

