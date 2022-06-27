'That's a Big Endorsement': Aakash Chopra Opines on Dinesh Karthik Keeping Wickets Ahead of Ishan Kishan

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that India preferring Dinesh Karthik over Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper is a big endorsement. In the first T20I against Ireland, India picked two wicketkeepers in the playing XI while Karthik was chosen as the glovesman over young Kishan. However, it was not a busy day for Karthik behind the stumps in the rain-curtailed 12 overs a side match but he took one easy catch to dismiss Gareth Delany.

Chopra, who is very vocal about his opinions, said that the decision indicated that Karthik is India’s second-choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant.

“Dinesh Karthik is keeping, which means no Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson didn’t get an opportunity also. What does it mean, that he is now your primary keeping option if Pant is unavailable, that’s a big statement, that’s a big endorsement,” Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

The veteran glovesman made his comeback to India’s T20I side in the ongoing series against South Africa and has performed well at the role of finisher as he also slammed a half-century batting lower down the order. IPL 2022 paved way for Karthik’s return to the Indian colours as he scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chopra also heaped praises on Kishan for his quickfire 26-run knock in 11 balls which set the tone for India in the tricky 109-run chase in the first T20I against Ireland. The cricketer-turned commentator said that Kishan is the guy if the team management is searching for a disruptive opener.



“Ishan Kishan played a short knock but a knock which showed that he is cut above the rest. He has the ability to sight the ball early, the might to play the big shots and if you want to search for a disruptive opener, he is the guy, he is putting his hand up all the time.”‘

Recently, Kishan has jumped to the sixth spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings and is currently the highest-ranked Indian in the tally. Kishan had a memorable series against South Africa where he scored two half-centuries and ended up as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41.

