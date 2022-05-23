'That's Always my Game Plan': Mohammed Shami Reveals Why he Doesn't Rely on Variations in T20 Cricket

India and Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker in power-play overs this IPL season, on Monday said the secret for his success was to bowl in the right areas. Shami has taken 11 wickets at 20 runs apiece to set it up for the Titans in the power-play overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“In T20 cricket, we focus on variations — slower ones, bouncers. But according to me, it’s about bowling in the right areas then it becomes a difficult score. That’s always my game plan,” Shami said during a virtual media interaction on the eve of the first IPL Qualifier against Rajasthan Royals.

“The white ball does not swing after a few overs. So it’s always my gameplan to use the new ball as much as you can. You can say it’s all about experience. It’s very important to control your line and length. You keep thinking many things when you play the T20 format,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Pandya Absolutely Been Involved in Every Aspect of our Campaign’

He said his team has a strong bowling unit which has done well in the power-play.

“It’s about doing well in the power-play and then the match falls in place.”

Pumped-up to play at Eden

Shami was all pumped up to come back to the ground where he made his debut.

“You know the ground inside-out, it gives a different feeling. You are always pumped up playing in front of the Eden crowd,” Shami said.

Also Read: ‘I’m Representing Gujarat Titans so my Home Ground is Motera Stadium’

Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries this season, will stand in his way upfront but Shami is not worried about the match-up.

“As a player, you don’t think much about the batter. Every batter has a weak point. You have to back your skills. I just do that, I never look at the name and who’s batting against me,” he signed off.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here