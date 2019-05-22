'That’s England In Semis' – Gilchrist’s Cheeky Response to a Crashing Voice

Loading...
Former Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist reflected upon the same as he termed Australia favorites to win the 2019 mega event. As he was speaking to the media, there was a funny incident that took place.
There was a crashing voice in the background and Gilchrist cheekily responded, “That’s a proper demolition, that. That was England in the semis.”
A bit of cheeky banter from the great @gilly381 after giving his #CWC19 prediction! pic.twitter.com/2fUfNHoROZ
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 21, 2019
Gilchrist further went on to tell that the expectations on the hosts will be huge as they are a good one-day side at the moment. In the ICC ODI rankings too, they hold the No.1 position.
While England will be favourites to win the World Cup, their history in the knockouts hasn’t been great. They have never won the title, having ended as runners-up thrice in 1979, 1987 and 1992.
Hence, the Englishmen will be keen on ending their World Cup drought. The recent dominating series win against Pakistan will surely boost their confidence ahead of the big tournament.
First Published: May 22, 2019, 2:16 PM IST