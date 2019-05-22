Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 22, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
'That’s England In Semis' – Gilchrist’s Cheeky Response to a Crashing Voice

Image Courtesy: Adam Gilchirst/ Twitter

Australia look a formidable side heading on to the World Cup with the return of stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith. They came into the tourney on the back of two away series wins over India and Pakistan to boost their spirits.

Former Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist reflected upon the same as he termed Australia favorites to win the 2019 mega event. As he was speaking to the media, there was a funny incident that took place.

There was a crashing voice in the background and Gilchrist cheekily responded, “That’s a proper demolition, that. That was England in the semis.”



Gilchrist further went on to tell that the expectations on the hosts will be huge as they are a good one-day side at the moment. In the ICC ODI rankings too, they hold the No.1 position.

While England will be favourites to win the World Cup, their history in the knockouts hasn’t been great. They have never won the title, having ended as runners-up thrice in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

Hence, the Englishmen will be keen on ending their World Cup drought. The recent dominating series win against Pakistan will surely boost their confidence ahead of the big tournament.
First Published: May 22, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
