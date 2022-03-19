'That's Going to be Tough for Rohit': Former AUS Spinner Highlights Bigger Challenges for IND Captain

Rohit Sharma has been on a victorious run as India’s all-format captain. Under his leadership, the team remains undefeated at home. After thumping New Zealand last year, the men in blue affected back-to-back clean sweeps over West Indies and Sri Lanka in T20Is and ended the Test season on high, defeating the island nation 2-0.

The 34-year-old may have had a terrific start to his captaincy career but his leadership is yet to be tested against big guns like Australia, who are scheduled to tour India for a 4-match Test series later this year. Former cricketer Brad Hogg also believes the same.

In his latest video on YouTube, the former Australian cricketer said Rohit would face a bigger challenge against stronger teams as well as during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

“India have got four Test matches against Australia. That’s going to be tough for Rohit Sharma. I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language or will we see a little bit of temper? He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup in Australia. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now,” Hogg said in his latest YouTube video.

After ending the home season unbeaten, Rohit will shift his focus to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which gets underway from March 26 in Mumbai. He has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp and begun his preparations for the upcoming season.

The five-time champions will begin their campaign against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on March 27 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

