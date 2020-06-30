Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

That’s It, I’m Done: Dean Jones Reveals What Led to His Abrupt Retirement from ODIs

Dean Jones, former Australia batsman, had all the makings of a legend of the game, especially in the ODIs, but decided to end his career rather abruptly. Speaking with Shane Watson on Lessons Learnt with the Greats podcast, Jones revealed what propelled him to hang his boots.

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Back in 1994, the 33-year-old was included in the eight-match ODI series against South Africa. But he was dropped of the XI ahead of the last match of the series.

“I was in South Africa, they picked me to go over there and then they knocked off me from the one-day team,” he said. “It was 3-3 (4-3), we were playing the last game, everything was on the line, and Mark Taylor and David Boon picked themselves before me.

“I said, ‘Are you trying to tell me that you’re a better player than me, in one-day cricket? Really? Well, that’s it, I’m done.’ And I retired straightaway [he continued to play first-class cricket till 1998]. That was it. They said, ‘No, you got to go to Sharjah to play all these one-day series.’ I’m going no, I went on, (and) that was it. No thank you, no nothing. That was it.

“I just wish I had a few more people around me, my dad and all. We could afford to take them on you know. Like this day and age, you have good people around you who make better decisions.”

In a career spanning 10 years, he scored 3,631 runs in 52 Tests at 46.55 and 6,068 runs in 164 ODIs at 44.61. Later he became a broadcaster and a commentator.

