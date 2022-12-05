'...That's the Main Cause Why this Game Gone Away': Dinesh Karthik Dissects Behind India's 1-wicket Loss

Team India on Sunday lost their second consecutive overseas ODI game on Sunday, suffering a 1-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in Dhaka. The game marked the return of all the big-ticket players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, who were rested after the T20 World Cup in Australia. But the nearly full-strength side was easily dominated by the potent Bangladesh attack with former captain Shakib Al Hasan picking up a five-wicket haul. It was KL Rahul’s 70-ball 73 that helped India post 186 on the board.

In reply, the hosts also had a troubled start as they lost Najmul Shanto off the very first ball of their chase. The Bangladesh wickets kept falling at regular intervals and it looked like an easy win for India until an unbeaten 51-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman turn the fortunes of Bangladesh.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that India didn’t lose the game due to their bowling, but the batting let them down.

“We haven’t lost the game because of bowling. I think what let them down to a large part was their batting. I think the bowlers did a phenomenal job in getting those nine wickets until things went awry after that,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“They didn’t bat those last eight overs, didn’t stitch those partnerships together. That was the main cause why this game has gone away from India,” he added.

According to Karthik, these kinds of games will help India prepare well for the 2023 World Cup at home. He added that India may have lost the 1st ODI but it will give them an idea to figure out their middle-order.

“These are the kind of matches that Team India needs. Heading into the game, there needs to be pressure, and that is what is going to help Team India, come October and November. Middle order getting an opportunity. India probably losing a game, but you want to walk in with pressure no matter who the team is, and that’s where they keep getting better,” Karthik further said.

India will return to the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Wednesday for the 2nd ODI.

