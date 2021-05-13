That's Wow for a 19-Year-Old: Dwayne Bravo Recalls the Day Mumbai Indians Signed Kieron Pollard

We all know how Mumbai Indians minus Kieron Pollard is unimaginable. Today Pollard is an integral part of the franchise and have represented them for more than a decade. But most fans don’t know how Pollard was actually acquired by the franchise back in 2009 when he landed in India for the now defunct Champions League. His Windies team mate Dwayne Bravo has fondly recalled the moments when Mumbai signed him up. He also revealed the role he played in acquiring him.

“When Mumbai Indians needed a replacement for me, I gave them Kieron Pollard’s name. When they tried contacting him, he was playing for a club, so I recommended Dwayne Smith and he became my replacement,” Bravo had told Cricbuzz.”The following year, when it was the Champions League, I called Rahul (Sanghvi) and told, Pollard, he’s here. Come and sign him now before the tournament starts. Rahul and Robin Singh left Mumbai and came to Hyderabad, I’ll never forget they came with a contract which at that time was 200,000 USD. I called Pollard, who came downstairs and met them both in the lobby. He saw the contract. Now for s coming from Trinidad, as a 19-year-old, that was wow. He said, ‘Dwayne are you serious?”

“It so happened in that same tournament, Pollard was unbelievable. The entire world stood on their feet and applauded him. Everyone wanted to know who’s this kid. When a shout came around that Mumbai already signed him, it was forced to go into the mini-auction,” Bravo said”IPL had put up a clause that no franchise can pay more than 750,000 USD to get him and eventually Mumbai won the bid. You cannot see Mumbai Indians without Pollard today.”

