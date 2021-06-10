THCC vs PSV Dream11 Prediction For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Kiel 2021, THCC Hamburg vs PSV Hann-Munden Match 37, June 10, 12:30 PM IST Thursday

THCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For THCC Hamburg and PSV Hann-Munden ECS T10 Kiel 2021: THCC Hamburg and PSV Hann-Munden will be locking horns against each other in back-to-back matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Kiel tournament on Thursday, June 10. The matches will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel, Germany and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 02:30 PM IST at the same venue.

After losing five matches on the trot, THCC Hamburg finally registered their first victory against the VFB Fallersleben by 33 runs. They are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table and are already out of the playoff race. However, Hamburg can certainly spoil the other teams’ party in the ECS T10 Kiel tournament.

On the other hand, PSV Hann-Munden have won two out of their five outings so far and currently sit fourth in the Group B standings. They still have a chance to of making it to the next round if they win both matches today.

Ahead of the match between THCC Hamburg and PSV Hann-Munden; here is everything you need to know:

THCC vs PSV Telecast

Not televised in India.

THCC vs PSV Live Streaming

The match between THCC vs PSV is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

THCC vs PSV Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

THCC vs PSV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Angus Pickering

Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa

THCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Asad Sangari

Batsmen: Adeel Ahmad, Behram Ali, Imran Hafiz, Safi Awalkhan

All-rounders: Angus Pickering, Gulraiz Mustafa

Bowlers: Amin Zadran, Aswin Sivakumarr, Wahid Muhammad, Abhik Jana

THCC vs PSV Probable XIs

THCC Hamburg: Abhik Jana (C), Angus Pickering, Rahul Kumar (WK), Behram Ali, Chandan Mothilal, Mithun Jakati, Rohan Phadke, Aswin Sivakumarr, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Surya Narayanan

PSV Hann-Munden: Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Amin Zadran, Asad Sangari, Safi Awalkhan, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad

