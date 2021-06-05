THCC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 5, 2:30 PM IST

THCC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between THCC Hamburg and SC Europa: THCC Hamburg will be up against SC Europa for the second time today in the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. They locked horns earlier in the day and will now face again at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 5, Saturday at 2:30 pm IST.

THCC Hamburg are one of the youngest teams in the T10 Championship as they will be making their ECS debut with the match against SC Europa. Though THCC Hamburg lacks ECS experience, they have some talented and skilled players who will be eager to show their mettle at the highest level.

SC Europa, on the other hand, featured in the ECN Hannover Hitout last year. However, the team succumbed to a torrid outing as they lost all three group games and were out of the competition. Europa will be hoping to forget the demons of the past and start their campaign with a victory.

Ahead of the match between THCC Hamburg and SC Europa; here is everything you need to know:

THCC vs SCE Telecast

The THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa match will not be broadcast in India.

THCC vs SCE Live Streaming

The match between THCC vs SCE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

THCC vs SCE Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between THCC Hamburg and SC Europa at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 5, Saturday at 2:30 pm IST.

THCC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dawood Khan Aryubi

Vice-Captain- Angus Pickering

Suggested Playing XI for THCC vs SCE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dawood Khan Aryubi, Sahel Darwish

Batsmen: Behram Ali, Abhik Jana, Akif Hameed

All-rounders: Angus Pickering, Abhinand Jha

Bowlers: Abdul Wajid Khan, Bakhtiar Safi, Amjad Khan Zazai, Rohan Phadke

THCC vs SCE Probable XIs

THCC Hamburg: Abhinand Jha, Campbell Jefferys, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana (c), Rahul Kumar, Rohan Phadke, Angus Pickering, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Jasveer Rathore, Bakhtiar Safi

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Wahidullah Amini, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Akif Hameed, Umar Farooq, Dev Rana, Muhammad Mohsin, Wajid Khan, Khawaja Khalid

