THCC vs VFB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 8, 12:30 pm IST
Check here THCC vs VFB Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match between THCC Hamburg and VFB Fallersleben. Also, check the schedule of the THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 8, 2021, 11:17 AM IST
THCC vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between THCC Hamburg and VFB Fallersleben: THCC Hamburg will be up against VFB Fallersleben in the upcoming matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Both the matches will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 8, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.
THCC Hamburg have succumbed to a disastrous outing in the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 tournament. They are languishing at the last position on the points table and are yet to open their account. Hamburg have lost all four games in the Championship. In their last match, they were defeated by Kummerfelder Sportverein by 145 runs.
VFB Fallersleben, on the other hand, have won just one match out of the four league games. They are sitting at the third position on the points table. VFB Fallersleben will be entering the contest on the back of a 16-run defeat against SC Europa.
Ahead of the match between THCC Hamburg and VFB Fallersleben; here is everything you need to know:
THCC vs VFB Telecast
The THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben match will not be broadcasted in India.
THCC vs VFB Live Streaming
The match between THCC vs VFB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website
THCC vs VFB Match Details
The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between THCC Hamburg and VFB Fallersleben at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 8, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.
THCC vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain– Sunny Rai
Vice-Captain– Jatinder Singh
Suggested Playing XI for THCC vs VFB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Rahul Kumar
Batsmen: Behram Ali, Abhik Jana, Jatinder Singh, Vedant Shetye
All-rounders: Abhinand Jha, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Pai
Bowlers: Bakhtiar Safi, Rohan Phadke, Ram Bhumireddy
THCC vs VFB Probable XIs:
THCC Hamburg: Abhinand Jha, Campbell Jefferys, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana (c), Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Angus Pickering, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Jasveer Rathore, Bakhtiar Safi
VFB Fallersleben: Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Sandeep Vasisth, Jatinder Singh, Kumar Muthyala, Rohit Koul (wk), Yogesh Pai, Mahesh Badhe, Shivaray Jan (c), Ali Akram, Ram Bhumireddy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking