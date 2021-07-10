The 10 Best Boundary Catches Ever - From Harleen Deol To Ravindra Jadeja To Glenn Maxwell

Harleen Deol took a magnificent catch on the boundary to get rid of Amy Jones in the 19th over of the first innings in the T20I series opener between India and England at Northampton.

Amy Jones tried to clear the boundary on the off side, but Deol timed her jump to perfection and saved a certain six. She then quickly dived forward to catch the ball inside the boundary.

We look at 10 of the best boundary catches in cricket history.

1. Harleen Deol pulled off a blinder at the boundary to get rid of Amy Jones in the first T20I between India and England at Northampton.

2. Josh Lalor stunned the crowd in Sydney when he pulled off a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Cameron White off the bowling of Nathan Hauritz in the 2015 Big Bash League encounter between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

3. Trent Boult showcased his fielding abilities when he first took a one-handed catch, then threw the ball in the air going over the boundary and then had the skill and the presence to quickly move back and complete the catch against the West Indies in 2014.

4. On 15 February 2009, Adam Voges made a stunning catch in a Twenty20 game against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground to catch Brendon McCullum out for 61 in the penultimate over.

5. Glenn Maxwell displayed a stunning display of fielding at the boundary to send Liam Plunkett packing in the 4th ODI between England and Australia at Leeds in 2015.

6. Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a magnificent catch at the boundary to dismiss Brendon McCullum for 224 off the bowling of Ishant Sharma in the first innings of the first Test at Eden Park in Auckland in 2014.

7. AB de Villiers picked up a stunning catch at the boundary for RCB against SRH in IPL 2018.

8. Jason Roy completed a great catch at the boundary to send Glenn Maxwell packing in the 2017 Champions Trophy encounter between England and Australia.

9. Adam Lyth and Aaron Finch combined brilliantly at the boundary to complete a tremendous catch For Yorkshire to dismiss Tom Smith of Lancashire in a Natwest T20 Blast encounter in 2014.

10. Angelo Mathews and Mahela Jayawardene combined to pick one of the greatest catches at the boundary in cricket history against Australia in Pallekele in 2011.

These were some of the best boundary catches ever in international and domestic cricket.

