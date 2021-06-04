The Ball Moves All Day: Hanuma Vihari on Challenges of Playing in England

Hanuma Vihari has now been in England for more than a month. And by now, he knows a lot about the conditions that are on offer. It’s not like that he is a novice in these conditions as he has toured the country in 2018 and accounted for a 23-ball duck. He recalled that struggle against Stuart Broad and shared his opinion on playing in English conditions, in an exclusive chat with ESPN Cricinfo.

Also Read: England Could Start Reviewing Social Media History of Future Players

“I thought it was full enough for me to drive, but again, in England you have to be really certain with your shot selection. In India, you can get away with a push, or even if it is not there to drive, you can still get away driving on the up. If I were to play that ball a second time, I would try to play as late possible.”

“Having said that, it was just my first innings in county cricket. I learned that I should play much later. In the second match, against Essex, I got 30 and 50. Essex are the defending champions and have a decent bowling attack with Peter Siddle and Simon Harmer. I thought I batted well, but I should have converted it into a bigger score,” he added.

Are Press Conferences Irrelevant in Modern-Day Cricket?

He said on overcast days, the ball keeps moving all the time.

“Definitely, that’s the challenge here. The overhead conditions play a part as well because when it is sunny, it gets a bit easier to bat, but when it is overcast, the ball moves all day. That was the challenge I faced early on in this season of county cricket — because it was quite cold and the ball was doing a lot off the wicket,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here