The Bowler Who 'Learned' Tricks From Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away one year ago on this day (June 14) but his memory lives on in everyone’s hearts.

There was an old relationship with cricket in Sushant’s cinematic career. His career on the big screen began with a role as a cricketer. After that, he became famous by portraying Dhoni in his biopic ‘MS Dhoni: the untold story.

In the film ‘Kai Po Che,’ based on Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘Three Mistakes of My Life,’ Sushant also played the role of a cricketer and coach who taught the tactics of the game to Digvijay Deshmukh, who played Ali.

Digvijay is now demonstrating his abilities on the field in real life.

Digvijay made debut in 2019

Digvijay made his T20 debut in 2019 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In December of that year, he was promoted to first-class cricket from the Ranji Trophy.

The Mumbai Indians purchased him at the IPL 2020. Digvijay has six wickets in one-day cricket and nine wickets in seven T20 matches.

Sushant Bhaiya was one of the best human beings Digvijay said last year. “In ‘Kai Po Che,’ he played my coach (Ishaan). He was a great cricketer, believe me," he said.

When Sushant asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I replied, cricketer, said Digvijay. He also added “I told that I would only meet you if I did something related to cricket. In the IPL auction, the Mumbai Indians selected me for their team, and I am now in Mumbai. I had hoped to meet him, but that is no longer possible.”

Digvijay’s first-class and T20 stats

In his only first-class appearance for Maharashtra, he made 85 runs in two innings and 6 wickets in the same match. In T20, he has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches with an economy of 9.92.

