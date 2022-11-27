'The Buck Stops With The Coach and The Captain, Only Selectors Can't Be Blamed': K Shriniwas Rao

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee after India’s debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022. The cricket board has also invited applications for the position of National Selectors on Friday.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon and Network 18, Group Editor Sports, K Shriniwas Rao, in an discussion with Senior Associate Editor, CNN News18, said shared their thoughts on the selection panel getting sacked.\

K Shriniwas Rao said he is not at all surprised by the selection panel getting sacked.

“I am not surprised at all by the selection panel being asked to go. There are multiple ways to look at it, like some may call it like you know a typical knee-jerk reaction. At some point in time somebody will have to accept that this is not the team or this is not the set of combinations that needed to have gone to Australia so to each his own here but at the at the end of the the day they have to start somewhere," Shriniwas said.

“There is a great deal of correction required now. Who’s here to put a finger and say where exactly does this correction process needs to begin from so the BCCI decided to begin by changing the settings of the selection committee," the Group Editors added.

Also Read: After Soaring High in T20Is, SKY Primed for ODI Spotlight

Ayaz on the other hand said that he doesn’t agree with only the selection panel being sacked.

“I completely don’t agree with only the selection committee being said to remove because we live in an age where the selectors writ doesn’t learn run large. Can

you imagine that Captain accepting just the players given by the the selection committee. Once the selection is made it is the captain and the chief coach who decide which team is going to play in the playing XI," Ayaz said.

Even Shriniwas Rao echoed the same emotions.

He said, “You think KL Rahul would be in the team if the coach and Captain didn’t want him? I mean surely as I was pointing out this decision is not purely the selector’s decision and the sense I got from the likes of Vikram Rathore and Rahul Dravid in the press conferences is that they believed in KL Rahul and they wanted him there. It’s not really something that has been imposed by the selectors, it’s something that the captain and the coach would have wanted. The buck stops with the coach and the captain."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here