The Car Door Was Open and the Wallet's Gone: Tim Paine

Sportspersons are trying to stay in shape by training indoors and that has seen Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine's car being broken into and wallet stolen.

IANS |March 31, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
Australia skipper Tim Paine. (Source: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill and even though sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended, sportspersons are trying to stay in shape by training indoors and that has seen Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine's car being broken into and wallet stolen.

"I've actually just turned the garage into a bit of a home gym and I want to hang the (stocking) off the bit where the garage door opens," Tim Paine told SEN Breakfast.

"I went outside and the car door was open and the wallet's gone. I figured if I can, I can work on my cover drive while I'm at it, but I've actually hit a bit of a snag today because I moved the car out onto the street only to wake up this morning to a text from NAB saying my credit card has been used."

With the Indian government calling for a lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian players are also home and spending time with their families. But strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb in consultation with physio Nitin Patel has customised routines for Virat Kohli and boys to ensure they stay in top shape despite the pandemic induced break.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.

