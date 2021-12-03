CricketNext

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'The Conditions Won't be 100%': Umpires Give Major Update on Start of Play at Wankhede Stadium
1-MIN READ

'The Conditions Won't be 100%': Umpires Give Major Update on Start of Play at Wankhede Stadium

Toss of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test delayed due to wet outfield at Wankhede Stadium

Toss of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test delayed due to wet outfield at Wankhede Stadium

On Friday morning, it didn’t rain but the wet outfield didn’t allow the play to start on scheduled time.

Aakash Biswas

The Indian cricket fans wished to see Virat Kohli back in action in the second India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai on Friday. However, it was disappointing to know that the toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and the umpires were finding it difficult to go ahead with the first day’s play on time.

It’s been raining heavily for the last two days in Mumbai. Continuous down pour also led to the cancellation of practice sessions on Wednesday. While the Wankhede track was under covers throughout, the hosts had an indoor net session a day prior to the commencement of the final Test.

On Friday morning, it didn’t rain but the wet outfield didn’t allow the play to start on scheduled time. The toss, which was supposed to take place at 9 AM IST, was delayed and the match officials decided to take a call after inspecting the field half-an-hour later.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary spoke to Star Sports network and said the pitch is fine but the outfield is yet not fit for play.

“We are not starting on time. Our concern is run-up and the close-in areas, so hoping for it to improve. The pitch is certainly fine, it’s the grass areas that’s a concern,” said Chaudhary.

Umpire Nitin Menon stated that the officials are concerned about the safety of the players and assured about the commencement of the game.

“The conditions won’t be 100% because it’s been raining for two days. Our main concern is the safety of the players, so if the close-in conditions get better, we’ll have a game today. The concern is the in-field,” Menon told Star Sports.

first published:December 03, 2021, 09:33 IST