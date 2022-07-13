'The Crispy Duck': Sanjana Ganesan Trolls England Batters as Jasprit Bumrah Steals Show in 1st ODI - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah brought his A-game to the table in the first ODI against England as he claimed his career-best figures of 6/19 to help India register a 10-wicket win. Bumrah took complete advantage of the overcast conditions to exploit the English batters as three of his victims were dismissed on ducks.

Bumrah’s carnage with the ball followed by a solid unbeaten opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is currently working with the broadcasters of the series, took a dig at England batters during the mid-innings show.

“The food area is a busy place it’s a shocker block full of English fans coz they don’t wanna watch the cricket. There are plenty of stalls here fries, hot dogs typical match day food for you, We have come to a stall that not a lot of English batters would like to come to. It’s called the Crispy Duck. We’ve got a duck wrap with us we wanna see how good the duck is off the field because the duck on the field have been absolutely fantastic.” said Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah was at his lethal best with the new ball as he dismissed four England batters in powerplay overs while three of them were dismissed on ducks. The 28-year-old pacer claimed his maiden six-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle England’s batting order as the hosts were restricted to 110.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also took a dig at England’s batting line-up after their below-par show in the first ODI.

Four England batters were dismissed on four ducks as England were bundled out for 110.

During the match, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote, “Fancy coming round for Tea @WasimJaffer14!! Think I have an evening free …. #ENGvIND.”

Fancy coming round for Tea @WasimJaffer14 !! Think I have an evening free .. .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2022

Jaffer, who is known for his witty tweets, replied: “Haha sure Michael, just let me get my ducks in a row first #ENGvIND.”

Haha sure Michael, just let me get my ducks in a row first #ENGvIND https://t.co/neJz6JHpl0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

The second match of the series will be played on July 14 at the Lord’s, London

