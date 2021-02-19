The Curious Case of Ravichandran Ashwin -- Better Than World's Best All-rounders

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 6 Mar, SatUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 8 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
03:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
WI
SL
19:00 IST - Antigua
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
23:00 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st T20I - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
20:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
20:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
20:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 21 Mar, SunUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 29 Mar, MonUp Next
WI
SL
19:30 IST - Antigua
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Capelle
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
The Curious Case of Ravichandran Ashwin -- Better Than World's Best All-rounders
- Ayaz Memon
- Updated: February 19, 2021, 10:38 AM IST
The most compelling performer this international season has been Ravichandran Ashwin. His mesmerizing off-spin has set up, if not won matches outright for India. With bat, he’s saved a Test, showing courage and commitment in excruciating circumstances. He’s also helped win one Test with a flamboyant knock that had everyone gushing in admiration.
Ashwin has been pivotal in India’s successes this season. In Australia and now at home, his contributions have been timely: if not enormous in terms of numbers, highly influential in the outcome of the match. Every time a crisis loomed, or opportunity to get the upper hand has arrived, he has stood up to play a crucial hand, with ball or bat.
He’s got a whopping 29 wickets in five matches (till the second Test against England) and also scored 237 runs. No other player this season has figures to match. Kyle Jamieson has been terrific too as an all-rounder, but his successes have all come at home and, without undermining his performances, against somewhat weak opponents.
India’s had two grueling contests in this period: an away series against Australia (thirsting for revenge), and an ambitious England side that has come to these shores after an emphatic 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka. In both these series, Ashwin’s been stellar in bowling and batting or both. In Australia he had 12 wickets in three Tests. He not only upstaged Aussie Nathan Lyon, who many considered the world’s best spinner, but his incisive bowling in Melbourne – allied with skipper Rahane’s brilliant century -- helped India draw level after the ignominy of 36 all out at Adelaide, which finally led to the extraordinary series win at Brisbane.
With bat, Ashwin’s contribution in Australia are not statistically hefty. He made just 79 runs. But 39 of these came from a heroic, unbeaten knock which helped save the Sydney Test in the company of Hanuma Vihari, defying all odds. A draw was a massive psychological win for India. Taking confidence and inspiration from this match (though Ashwin didn’t play), India’s bruised and battered team astonished the world by turning the tables on the Aussies in the last Test.
In two Tests against England, Ashwin has 19 wickets already and has scored 159 runs, including the exhilarating 106 in the second innings. This was his fifth hundred, and without doubt his best. Where he showed tenacity in Sydney, at Chepauk, on a turning pitch which most batsmen found difficult to cope with, Ashwin played with assurance as if he was from the top order, not no. 8!
There has been an extra edge to Ashwin’s cricket in the Tests he has played so far this season. Some part of this obviously to do with experience. He’s been around for almost a decade. But what’s perhaps more important is the change in mental make-up.
He’s not looked overwrought this season, as he sometimes would in the past, and far more in control, especially in bowling, but also batting. He’s always been known as a `cerebral’ cricketer, but as Ashwin admits, he was perhaps guilty of overthinking about his game.
While this revealed passion and a desire to excel, it didn’t necessarily help on the field. To actualize deep ambition, a steady head is equally important. Ashwin this season has looked to be a man in charge of his emotions, goals well defined, ambition to excel refueled, skills and tactics in harness for a successful quest.
In Australia and against England, what we’ve seen is not just a hugely talented and successful off-spinner, but a spin maestro, bringing out his vast repertoire of wile, guile and skills with immaculate control to harry and harass accomplished batsmen like Smith, Warner, Labuschagne, Root and Stokes.
Every time he’s had the ball in hand, it has appeared Ashwin has a plan ready on how to get these batsmen out. He says he spent the lockdown period visualizing various confrontation scenarios with these batsmen beforehand, and worked out the line, length, angles and extent of turn to probe them. It’s paid off splendidly, for it seemed he could read their minds!
He had Smith on tenterhooks right through the three Tests he played. This was particularly crucial in the first two. With Smith stymied, Australia were half the batting side they could have been, and were compelled to get into a battle of attrition, which suited India just fine.
Against England, it’s been different only in the adjustment to Indian pitches: calibrating length, line and angles needed for turning tracks. But the impact on opponents has been similar. Joe Root’s superb double century apart, no batsman has looked comfortable against Ashwin’s impeccable control and seemingly endless variations which has left the best batsmen searching.
His bowling success has beneficially impacted Ashwin’s performances with the bat. A frontline batsman in his formative years, Ashwin seems to have rediscovered the mojo for scoring runs after a couple of barren years. He’s fairly sound of technique, a sweet timer of the ball, and can switch from defence to attack without stress and strain, which is bad news for opponents as England discovered to their chagrin in the second Test at Chepauk.
Statistics do not always reflect a player’s true mettle, but in Ashwin’s case – as with so many all-time greats – these do. In 77 Tests, he has 394 wickets. He has taken 5 wickets in an innings 29 times and 10 wickets in a match 7 times already.
These are stunning figures even without taking into account 2626 runs with 5 centuries and 11 half-centuries and establishes his credentials as a genuine all-rounder. He can only be ranked after he finishes playing, of course. But in the Indian context, he is demanding to be put in the same cluster as Vinoo Mankad and Kapil Dev.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking