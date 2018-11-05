The Decade Long Journey of the Women’s World T20

Loading...
2009, England - Winners - England
IMAGE: ICC
The inaugural women's World T20 saw the hosts lift the trophy. England were unbeaten throughout the tournament and defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the final at Lord's. India, led by Jhulan Goswami, qualified for the semi-finals but lost by 52 runs to New Zealand. England's Claire Taylor was named as the player of the series. Australia's Aimee Watkins (200 runs) and England's Holly Calvin (9 wickets) were the top run-scorers and wicket-takers respectively.
2010, West Indies - Winners- Australia
IMAGE: ICC
This time it was the Australian side led by Alex Blackwell who came out on top, defeating arch-rivals New Zealand by 3 runs in a close final. Goswami again led India as they managed to reach the semi-final before losing to eventual champions Australia by seven-wickets in a one-sided contest. Australia's Nicole Browne was named the player of the series. India's Diana David and Australia's Nicola Browne were the highest wicket-takers with nine wickets each. Sara McGlashan with 147 runs was the highest run-scorer.
2012, Sri Lanka - Winners - Australia
IMAGE: ICC
Australia defended their title with a thrilling four-run victory over England in the final. India had an extremely disappointing campaign under the leadership of Mithali Raj as they lost all their matches and finished at the bottom spot. It was a tournament to remember for England's Charlotte Edwards as she finished with most runs (172) and was also named the player of the series. Australia's Julie Hunter (11) was the highest wicket-taker.
2014, Bangladesh - Winners - Australia
IMAGE: ICC
This was the first edition of the ten-team format with Ireland and Bangladesh making their first appearances. Yet again, the final saw Australia clash against England and take the honours as they won the match by six wickets. India had a mixed campaign, winning two and losing two games, they failed to make it to the semi-finals but sealed a spot in the 2016 edition with a victory over Pakistan. England's Anya Shrubsole was the player of the series with 13 wickets to her name, she was also the highest wicket-taker. Meg Lanning finished as the highest run-scorer with 257 runs.
2016, India - Winners - West Indies
IMAGE: ICC
Yet again, the tournament ran concurrently with the men's event. However, it was a disappointing campaign for the hosts as they managed to win only one game and failed to qualify for the knockout stage. India's solitary win came against arch-rivals Pakistan. Australia squared off against West Indies in the final and a comprehensive eight-wicket win for the West Indies at Eden Gardens saw them snatch the title from Australia. West Indies' Stafanie Taylor was named as the player of the series and also had the highest runs (246) in the tournament. New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin were joint highest wicket-takers with nine wickets each.
First Published: November 5, 2018, 3:45 PM IST