The Dimension of Wicketkeeping Changed A Lot With The Arrival of Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is on his way to England for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand starting in Southampton from the 18th of June – not as a part of the squad but the commentary panel for Sky. The wicket-keeper batsman, who has represented India in 26 Tests and 126 limited over matches, spoke exclusively to Cricketnext (News 18) on the dramatic evolution of wicketkeeping since the arrival of greats like MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist and also on his career which coincided with the rise of MSD.

Karthik stated that the concept of wicketkeeping had changed completely since the arrival of MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. Till the late 1990s, wicket-keepers were first chosen on the basis of their skills behind the stumps and their contribution with the bat was secondary. Everything changed after the arrival of Gilchrist in 1999 and Dhoni in early 2000s.

Dinesh Karthik Interview: India Need a Finisher And I Back Myself To Do The Job Over & Over Again

“The dimension of wicketkeeping has changed a lot. In today’s world, there is hardly any wicketkeeper-batsman. Most of them are batsmen-wicketkeepers. Captains want the wicketkeepers to contribute a lot with the bat. In the earlier days, there were a lot of wicketkeeper-batsmen. That has changed drastically in the last couple of decades or so with the arrival of Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni, people who have contributed a lot with the bat,” quoted Karthik.

Karthik then spoke about his career and how it coincided with MSD. It was one of the major reasons that he found it difficult to breakthrough into the Indian XI across formats on a consistent basis. Karthik made his international debut in 2004 – the same year as Dhoni but the latter, courtesy his exploits with the bat, took over the position of India’s first-choice wicket-keeper across formats.

Karthik, however, wasn’t too disappointed and was grateful for the opportunities he got to play for the country.

“Everybody plays the sport trying to do their best and do whatever they can. I was no different. Sometimes it happened, sometimes it didn’t. As I said, when I look back at my journey, I am very proud of whatever I have done over a period of time.”

‘ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is Going to UAE’

With Dhoni as the specialist wicket-keeper in the XI, Karthik had to improve his batting skills and there was extra pressure on him playing as a specialist batsman. However, DK said that international cricket came with its challenges and was never easy.

“When you play international cricket, it is bound to be tough. If you are expecting anything else, you are in the wrong place. The key is, knowing that it is tough, to find ways to enjoy it and that is the beauty of playing at the international level. You are always thrown questions and have to find answers. That’s what every player tries to do. Opening was a part of the journey and the short while that it lasted, I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here