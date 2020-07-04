Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

The Fake Uva T20 League - Mohali Police Books Eight Bookies: Report

The Mohali police conducted raids and booked eight bookies in connection with the Fake Uva Premier T20 League

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
MH vs WV Dream11 Team Prediction UVA Premier League T20 Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers – To Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29, 2020

The Mohali police conducted raids and booked eight bookies in connection with the Fake Uva Premier T20 League, the tournament which was promoted as a Sri Lankan domestic league but in real played on the outskirts of Mohali, the Indian Express reported.

Police raided the hideouts of two accused who were arrested on Thursday in connection with the fake tournament, which used local players and was reportedly conducted by the eight bookies. The newspaper quoted Inspector Sukhbir Singh saying that the six other accused were absconding.

ALSO READ: The Fake Uva T20 League - A Sri Lankan Tournament Played in Mohali With Punjab Players

The police are also investigating to identify the players involved.

The tournament consisting of four teams - Wellawaya Vipers, Monaragala Hornets, Badulla Sea Eagles and Mahiyanganaya Unilions - was said to involve former cricketers like TM Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Tushara. However, Maharoof clarified on Twitter than he had no part to play in it.

Sri Lanka Cricket too had not authorized the league, with CEO Ashley De Silva directing the Anti-corruption officer to look into the matter. As things turned out, the games were conducted in Mohali with online streaming on websites largely through long shots.

The Uva Province Cricket Association too denied any involvement.

"I can categorically assure you that no such tournament was approved or held by our association. We are investigating this matter and are in discussion with Sri Lanka Cricket and other relevant authorities," UPCA assistant secretary Bhagiradhan told Indian Express.

