The Five-Year-Old Me is Thrilled to Bits: Shikha Pandey Writes Heartfelt Note After Receiving Test Jersey

Senior Indian pace bowler Shikha Pandey on Monday penned down a heartfelt note on Twitter after receiving her white Test jersey ahead of the country’s tour of England. Indian players are currently undergoing 14 days quarantine in Mumbai’sbio-bubble before flying to the United Kingdom on June 2 for an all-format tour. India will kick-start the two-month-long tour with a one-off Test against England on June 16 in Bristol. Prior to their departure, players were given the white kit on Sunday during a team meeting.

Like other players, Pandey also received her jersey at the hands of India’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami.

After collecting the kit, Pandey turned back the clock and shared a childhood memory with her Twitter followers, saying that the “five-year-old me is thrilled to bits.” Shikha also posted three snaps on the microblogging site.

In the first picture, Shikhais posing with her jersey along with Mithali and Goswami. The second photograph is a childhood picture of the ace bowler when she was five years old. The third image is a snap of her inspirational Instagram post.

Read Shikha’s post here:

Team India are slated to face England in a solitary Test match, three-match ODI and three-match series, starting on June 16. However, what makes this tour even more important and historic, is that the Indian women team are playing Test cricket after seven long years. Team India played their last Test match in November 2014 in Mysore against South Africa. India won that match by an innings and 34 runs. Interestingly, Shikha was also part of India’s playing XI in that game.

Shikha has represented India in 50 T20Is and 52 ODIs and picked 36 and 73 wickets, respectively. Despite, representing India in more than 100 limited-overs games, she has played just two red-ball cricket matches for India and picked four wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here