The Future Belongs to Rishabh Pant and We Have All Got Front-row Seats!

On the day of the second ODI at Lord’s, England celebrated three years since it won the 2019 World Cup at the same ground. That final was one of the greatest matches of all time – frenzied, awe-inspiring and everything about it was why we love this game.

For India, it was reminiscent of the semi-final collapse against New Zealand. The top-order collapsed against the left-arm pace of Trent Boult, and the middle-order struggled on a slow Manchester wicket as India’s World Cup ambitions were extinguished.

As England won the second ODI by 100 runs, it was déjà vu. The India top-order trio all were accounted for by left-arm pacers Reese Topley and David Willey. The middle-order never got out of second gear and then India capitulated. As far as anniversaries go, it was perfect for both sides.

From an Indian perspective, this left-arm pacer thing is akin to Davy Jones’ black spot. From the 2017 Champions Trophy final to the 2019 World Cup semi-final to the twin losses in the 2021 T20 World Cup against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian top-order has struggled (understatement!)

Five years on, we are in 2022, and it continues to struggle. In two successive ODIs, all six top-three wickets fell to left-arm pacers. Like death and taxes, this struggle is inevitable. Facing India in white-ball cricket? Deploy left-arm pacers, and you will definitely get a train wreck. There is a World Cup coming this year, and then again in 15 months, and everyone already knows this. It is not even a secret anymore.

Of course, as the saying goes, some things don’t change, and some things do change. And from 2019 to 2022, Rishabh Pant – the batsman – has definitely undergone a sea change.

That fateful summer, he was part of that semi-final as an untried, untested middle-order option. Someone who was in the fledgling phase of his international career, someone who promised a lot but too much was expected of him to deliver on the biggest stage of all. Naturally, he failed, because we must fall before we can learn to fly.

Three years later, Pant is flying high. There was an irascible genius within him always – it has now come out to the fore. In between, we are tearing our hair out still, but that repeat occurrence is fading with time. He is incredible to watch, and infuriating at the same time, he can play textbook cricket one moment, and at the very next, he will manufacture an unthinkable, unorthodox shot. He will have you cursing and marvelling at the same time. Pant is pure box office, period.

From 2019 to 2022, it has been quite the journey for him. When he left Manchester three years ago, there were certain doubts about his immediate future. No, the questions weren’t about his ability but about his temperament instead. Could he just thumb down his natural instinct a little bit, in order to fully exploit his match-winning potential?

The public discourse was different. Then-coach Ravi Shastri spoke all about giving him freedom, but behind closed doors, Pant was drilled with intensity about exploiting match situations. Take those extra 10 minutes in T20 cricket, those extra 45 minutes in ODIs, and bat-out sessions in Tests – the results are there to see. The transformation has been miraculous. IPL captaincy: check. A historic win at the Gabba: check. Maiden ODI hundred and winning the series in a chase in England: check.

As such, Pant’s return to Manchester on Sunday was a pertinent marker in his career graph. He returned a more mature batsman, exasperating on occasion sure, but a better version of the player who had left Old Trafford after that semi-final defeat to New Zealand. Some might argue it was his redemption song, but those would be Pant fans getting carried away. That was a World Cup. This was a mere bilateral encounter. Somewhere in between this debate, Pant’s growth curve took an up-turn.

It charts his role in India’s future plans, for there isn’t just one World Cup on the horizon. The current ODI line-up mirrors what the team management intends to do in Australia later this year, but some vision is also reserved for the ODI event in 2023, that too in India. On one of the many laptops in the Indian dressing room, surely someone is jotting down notes for the World Cup next year.

Pant’s innings, and his partnership with Hardik Pandya in this third ODI then, will be the bedrock of India’s 50-over plans going forward. For a fleeting moment, the duo almost turned back time to the 2022 Natwest Trophy final when Yuvraj Singh and Mohd. Kaif had rescued India from a precarious position.

In the present, while the current top order has its own worries, the middle order is sorting itself out. It was India’s Achilles heel in the previous ODI World Cup, so in a way, it is heartening to see that the middle-order candidates are already putting in healthy performances.

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of Pant’s maiden hundred was the pace of scoring, and the different phases he altered the scoring rate as per the game situation. When Pandya was attacking England, Pant was content to shield one end and farm strike. That is not necessarily the whole point, because Pant always provides the mad-dash moments. Even so, in Pandya’s company, he held off after Jos Buttler’s missed stumping chance. When his partner was dismissed, Pant guarded the lower middle-order further. It was almost a throwback to the Gabba innings, inching closer step-by-step before the big finish.

And that’s the quintessential thing about Pant. He will drive you to the edge of the sofa and then kick you off it. 24 runs were needed off 54 balls when Willey began the 42nd over. At that juncture, you are rooting for him to run hard and edge closer to the finish line. Only, he has different ideas, explosive ones, like, say, 21 off 6 balls.

It was almost as if Pant got bored and said to himself, ‘chuck it, I want to go home’, and then smashed Willey just because he could. And everyone went off – English fans and cricketers were sent packing in a huff. Indian cricketers were in party mode, and Indian fans celebrated at 11 pm on a random Sunday night.

It is Rishabh Pant’s world, and we are not just living in it. Instead, we have all got front-row seats to his non-stop maverick performances.

