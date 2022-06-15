'The Game Has Never Been Just About Money': Legendary Captain Hopes Brand IPL Will Reach New Heights After Record-breaking Deal

The BCCI on Wednesday officially announced it has sold the IPL media rights from 2023 to 2027 for a whopping amount of Rs 48,390.32 crore. The deal thus makes the T20 competition the second most valuable sports property after the NFL.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said while the numbers to convey the rising popularity of the IPL and how far cricket has come in India, it’s not just about money but talent as well.

“The game has never been just about money, it is about talent,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in a media release. “The IPL e-auction just showed how strong the game is in our country. The numbers should be the biggest motivation for all the young players to take their ability and Team India to the highest level.”

Ganguly hopes that IPL’s growth story will continue in the coming years.

“IPL’s growth story and its phenomenal rise in the sporting world is a result of people’s immense faith and belief in the BCCI leadership and its workforce to keep on delivering under all adversities. I am sure with the constant support of everyone in the eco-system we will be able to take brand IPL to new heights on the global sports stage,” he said.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said the board is committed towards developing sports in India through cricket. “The whole idea is to balance cricket and commercial interests as BCCI is committed to developing sports in the country through cricket. The money we generate through media rights will ultimately benefit grassroots cricket in India and that is what ultimately matters,” he said.

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel said, “The growth achieved by the IPL in a span of 15 years has been substantial. We are now among the top two sporting leagues of the world in terms of per match media rights valuation. This speaks volumes about BCCI’s organisational capabilities and the quality of cricket on display in IPL along with the support of our biggest stakeholder – the cricket fans.”

