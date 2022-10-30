'The Game Will be Slightly in Favour of...': Sunil Gavaskar's Major Prediction for India vs South Africa Tie in Perth

Team India has kickstarted their campaign in a terrific fashion at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. They defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets in a close finish and then thrashed the Netherlands by 56 runs to bag the top spot on the Group 2 points table. With three more games left, India will look to ensure their spot in the semi-finals; something they couldn’t do last year in the UAE.

India’s exit from the Asia Cup 2022 last year raised quite a few questions about their team selection. However, Rohit Sharma & Co answered all of them with their performance in the first two games in the Super 12 stage. The Men in Blue will now face South Africa in their next fixture on Sunday in Perth. Ahead of the game, former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has lauded India’s preparation for the tournament.

Speaking with India Today, Gavaskar said Team India have practiced for the World Cup games very smartly and everything has been ‘very-well thought out’.

“This time around the preparation has been fantastic. They came 18 days before their first game. They spent a week or 10 days at Perth. Maybe they did not play in the new stadium, but they practiced at the old WACA. But in the new stadium, the soil has been brought from the old stadium and that’s why you are seeing a lot of bounce and a lot of carry. To practice for what they are going to get in the matches has been very smart, very well thought out,” Gavaskar told India Today.

The Indian cricket has been through a transition following the team’s horrific exit from last year’s World Cup in the UAE. The management got changed, and several new players were tried and tested before the squad of 15 was finalised.

A few batters are yet to score runs in the tournament but Gavaskar believes it’s not a big concern for India because as a team, they have ‘been on a roll’ in Australia.

“I would imagine that the game will be slightly in favour of the Indians. They have been on a roll and batted well. Against Pakistan, they held their nerve and against Netherlands, they showed ruthlessness. For South Africa, apart from a couple of their batters, they have not been in the best of forms. India have the new ball attack to tackle that,” Gavaskar said.

