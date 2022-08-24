The Glorious 38 Years of Asia Cup: A Look Back at Title Winners from 1984 to 2018

Asia Cup 2022 will kickstart from August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most awaited clash slated to take place on August 28 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma-led India will be entering the tournament as defending champions and would be eyeing to maintain their winning record.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup history, having won the tournament seven times (six ODIs and one T20I) since the inaugural edition in 1984.

This season, Afghanistan and Bangladesh could prove to be tough contenders as they have the calibre to turn the game at any point. Given that Bangladesh have come quite close of the title couple of times in the recent past, it might be possible to see them putting in some top-notch performances to clinch a maiden title.

In 2016, International Cricket Council (ICC) had decided that the Asia Cup would be played on a rotational basis between ODIs and T20Is. Thus, 2016 marked the first season of Asia Cup in the shortest format and this year again it would be played as a 20-over game.

Asia Cup has always been one of the most premier tournaments in cricket world and it always drives excitement to know who will lift the trophy. Here’s a look at the winners of the Asia Cup since inaugural season in 1984.

1984: India

The first edition of the Asia Cup was hosted UAE in 1984 with just three teams: India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. India had faced Sri Lanka in the final match and under Sunil Gavaskar’s leadership, the team lifted the inaugural trophy. India dominated the 1984 tournament as a whole as they topped the points table, winning both their matches, securing eight points and then being crowned as champions. Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 107 runs and had won the Player of the Tournament award.

1986: Sri Lanka

The second edition of the Asia Cup took place in Sri Lanka in 1986. India did not participate in the tournament to mark their displeasure with Sri Lanka. In 1985, India played a controversial series with Sri Lanka and further due to strained cricketing relations with the Lankans, India had pulled out their name from the tournament. In India’s absence, the hosts participated with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Under Duleep Mendis’ leadership, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the finals and lifted the trophy. Arjuna Ranatunga, was the leading run-scorer of the tournament and got awarded with the Player of the tournament.

1988: India

After missing the 1986 tournament, India came back a bang in 1988 edition held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets wherein Arshad Ayub bowled India to victory. Ayub took nine wickets in the final match and took Dilip Vengsarkar-led Indian team to finish line. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s innings was one of the finest from the tournament that bagged him Player of the tournament award.

1990-91: India

India hosted the 1990-91 Asia Cup and also became the winners of the tournament for the third time. In this edition, Pakistan had pulled out of the tournament due to soured political relations with India. The hosts won their second consecutive title after defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the finals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. From the tournament, Mohammad Azharuddin’s leadership along with Kapil Dev’s bowling became the biggest talking points. Dev displayed incredible bowling skills as he became the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets.

1995: India

In 1995, India made a hat-trick of titles by winning the Asia Cup. The tournament was ideally supposed to be in 1993, however, was cancelled due to strained political relations between India and Pakistan. Azharuddin again showcased his prowess as the captain of the Indian team and defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the finals. It was India’s fourth Asia Cup title.

1997: Sri Lanka

In 1997, Asia Cup returned to Sri Lanka and the hosts won the trophy for the second time under the captaincy of Arjuna Ranatunga. The Lankans defeated the defending champions India by eight wickets in the finals at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Ranatunga played captain’s knock throughout the tournament as he ended the tournament with a maximum of 272 runs, and won the Player of the tournament.

2000: Pakistan

Entering into a new decade, the Asia Cup also got Pakistan as a new title winner. Pakistan won their maiden Asia Cup after they defeated Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final under Moin Khan’s leadership at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. Pakistan team had shown an all-around performance in the tournament as Yousuf Youhana became the leading run-scorer with 295 runs and Abdul Razzaq became the leading wicket-taker.

2004: Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2004 was quite different from the previous editions as for the first time, a total of six teams participated in the tournament. Along with the leading Asian nations (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), the UAE and Hong Kong were also added in the game. Marvan Atapattu leadership took Sri Lanka to victory for the third time as they defeated India in the finals by 25 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

2008: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defended their Asia Cup title in 2008 under the captaincy of Mahela Jayawardene. They again defeated India in the finals, this time by 100 runs at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan. Ajantha Mendis won the Player of the Tournament as he took 17 wickets, while Sanath Jayasuriya scored 378 runs and was the leading run-scorer.

2010: India

Team India clinched their fifth Asia Cup title in 2010 under the leadership of captain cool, MS Dhoni. They finished second in the points table with nine points and in the finals, defeated the hosts Sri Lanka by 81 runs. Dinesh Karthik was the main architect of the victory as he smashed 66 runs in the finale at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

2012: Pakistan

Asia Cup 2012 is one of the most memorable seasons ever as Pakistan snatched the match from jaws of Bangladesh lions at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Mirpur Thana. Bangladesh were just about to clinch their maiden title when they restricted Pakistan on 236/9 in 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal (60) and Shakib Al Hasan (68) almost took Bangladesh to finish line but fell short of two runs. As a result, Pakistan won their second Asia Cup title under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq wherein Pakistani pacer Umar Gul became the most successful bowler with nine wickets.

2014: Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the fifth Asia Cup title for the country in 2014. They defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the finals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Lasith Malinga was top-notch throughout the tournament and especially in the finals as he took five wicket haul to stop Pakistan on 260/5. The Lankans easily chased down the target and lifted the trophy. Lahiru Thirimanne was the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 279 runs and for his excellence, he got awarded with Player of the Tournament.

2016: India

MS Dhoni-led India won the first-ever T20I version of Asia Cup in 2016. It was Dhoni’s second Asia Cup victory as a captain. Team India defeated Bangladesh in a one-sided match by eight wickets in the finals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. With seven balls to spare, India comfortably won the match and bagged their sixth Asia Cup title since the inaugural season.

2018: India

In 2018, India defended their Asia Cup title continuing their consistency and brilliant run in the tournament. It looked like a replica of 2016 season as India faced Bangladesh yet again in the finals but in a 50-over format. Rohit Sharma and team defeated Bangladesh by three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. In a close clash, Bangladesh were quite hopeful of clinching their maiden title but India chased down the 223-run target on the last ball and registered their name in record books as they lifted the Asia Cup trophy for the seventh time.

2022: The Continental Event Returns

Asia Cup was scheduled in 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2021 and then deferred till 2023. In October 2021, it was decided that Pakistan would host the tournament in 2023, while Sri Lanka will take charge of the 2022 edition. But, due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the tournament shifted to UAE. The Asia Cup 2022 finale will be played on September 11 and while India will be entering the tournament as favourites, it is to be seen whether Men in Blue add another feather to their cap or will the tournament see new title winners.

