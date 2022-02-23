'...The Guy Hasn't Apologised Yet': Saha Explains Why He Tweeted 2nd Time and Issued Warning to Journalist

The matter of Wriddhiman Saha getting threatened by a journalist for an interview is garnering massive attention on social media. The wicketkeeper-batter tweeted a screenshot of messages to disclose what he dealt with. A few days later, he took to the microblogging site again, warning the offender not to repeat it in the future.

Saha took to social platforms to reveal the bullying he faced without taking the name of the offender. On Wednesday, he disclosed what forced him to tweet for the second time.

Speaking with India Today, Saha said the journalist hasn’t apologised to him yet. He added that the BCCI asked him for the name but he hasn’t told them.

“The second tweet clearly shows that the guy has not apologised. BCCI supported me and asked me for the name, I have not told them the name so far. I have mailed them the entire story," Wriddhiman Saha told India Today in an exclusive chat.

“Giving the person to think about what he has done and if has any regret, if he does change, then I have to think. Had he apologised I would not have tweeted the second time. Such things happen. My motive is not to draw controversy but tell people that such things happen,” Saha added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricketers’ Association has condemned the act, welcoming the BCCI’s decision to probe the issue.

“We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there’s always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha’s case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated,” ICA President Ashok Malhotra said in an official statement.

