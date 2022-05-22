'The Hard Work Continues': Dinesh Karthik Posts Inspirational Message After India Call-up For SA T20Is

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik posted an inspirational message on Twitter after getting a call-up in the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa. Karthik last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal which they lost to New Zealand. The wicketkeeper batter had an underwhelming IPL 2021 with Kolkata Knight Riders as they released him ahead of this year’s auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were in search of middle-order batters to replace AB de Villiers, bought Karthik for INR 5.5 crore.

The 36-year-old has been in imperious form for RCB this season. He has played a pivotal role in the team’s qualification for the playoffs. Karthik looked like a man on a mission this season and has scored 287 runs in 14 matches at an average of 57.40. He has the best strike rate this season amongst all with 191.33.

Karthik took to Twitter to post a message after getting picked in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against the Proteas.

“If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! Thank you for all the support and belief…the hard work continues…,” he wrote on Twitter.

The BCCI on Sunday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming home series. Senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were rested while KL Rahul was named the captain. The selectors gave chance to young pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh for their impressive show in the ongoings season of IPL. While Karthik also made another scintillating comeback in the Indian team at the age of 36.

Here is the schedule for India vs South Africa T20I series:

1st T20I – 9th June in Delhi

2nd T20I – 12th June in Cuttack

3rd T20I – 14th June in Vizag

4th T20I – 17th June in Rajkot

5th T20I -19th June in Bengaluru

After the conclusion of the T20Is, the Indian team’s next assignment will be the tour of UK where they are scheduled to play two T20Is vs Ireland followed by a one-off Test and six white-ball matches against England.

T20I Squad For South Africa Series

KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

